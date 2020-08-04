Global utilities and energy retailers will unite for the Bidgely Engage Virtual 2020 conference beginning this September 14 through November 17 to explore the power of artificial intelligence (AI) in the energy industry. Engage Virtual 2020 is UtilityAI leader Bidgely's fourth annual event where utility leaders, industry influencers and tech experts share their perspective and best practices on applying AI to drive customer experience, grid analytics and utility-wide value.

"Engage is the premier gathering of energy's most innovative players and the technology leaders who are helping to bring AI-powered solutions to the industry, representing where today's applications of AI meet the future of energy," said Bidgely CMO Gautam Aggarwal. "Transitioning to a virtual event has allowed us to expand Engage on a global scale. With events across North America, Europe, Japan and Asia-Pacific, it opens the door to an incredibly diverse lineup of accomplished speakers for much more tailored conversations about how AI has bolstered resilience in the face of adversity, specific to each region's unique challenges and opportunities."

Engage Virtual 2020: Topics Defining the Industry Today

A series of high impact sessions are curated to offer practical applications of AI for tackling key utility objectives, including electrification, decarbonization, rate design, lead generation and more. Attendees will discover how AI enhances the customer experience through personalization and digitalization, increases grid intelligence and opens up new market opportunities.

In addition to engaging in Q&A sessions with experts on topics that define the industry, Engage attendees can schedule virtual, one-on-one meetings with Bidgely experts as well as join live roundtable discussions and demonstrations to see applications of UtilityAI in real-time.

Featured AI thought leaders for Engage Virtual 2020 include:

Bhavani Amirthalingam , SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Ameren

, SVP, Chief Digital Information Officer, Matt Halloran , Manager, Products and Services, Avista

, Manager, Products and Services, Lon Huber , VP of Rate Design and Strategic Solutions, Duke Energy

, VP of Rate Design and Strategic Solutions, Lang Reynolds , Director, Electric Transportation, Duke Energy

, Director, Electric Transportation, Neil Strother , Principal Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

, Principal Analyst, Mike Kelly , Senior Research Analyst, Guidehouse Insights

, Senior Research Analyst, John Hazen , Managing Director, JD Power

, Managing Director, Imran Merali , VP of Customer Engagement, Hydro One

, VP of Customer Engagement, Shawn Carr , Manager, Customer Experience, Hydro Ottawa

, Manager, Customer Experience, Rick Walden , Vice President, Customer Services, PSEG Long Island

, Vice President, Customer Services, Hanna Balla , Director, Customer Experience, NiSource

, Director, Customer Experience, Adam Grant , Manager, DSM Program Delivery, NV Energy

, Manager, DSM Program Delivery, Kelly James , VP and GM, Energy and Utilities, Salesforce (Vlocity)

, VP and GM, Energy and Utilities, Patty Durand , President and CEO, Smart Energy Consumer Collaborative

, President and CEO, Dr. Liza Legaspi, Behavioral Change Program Manager, Southern California Gas

New for 2020 are region-specific events scheduled for:

North America : September 14-18, 2020

: September 14-18, 2020 Japan : October 21, 2020 (in Japanese)

: October 21, 2020 (in Japanese) Asia-Pacific : October 22, 2020

: October 22, 2020 Europe: November 17, 2020

All Engage sessions are open to utility and energy retailers regardless of geographic location, with events taking place in each region's local time zone. For Engage Virtual 2020 registration information, visit https://www.bidgely.com/engage.

About Bidgely

Bidgely is an AI-powered SaaS Company that enables utilities to create greater business value and accelerate our path towards zero carbon by delivering personalized customer experience. Powered by our unique patented technology, Bidgely's UtilityAI Platform transforms multiple dimensions of customer data such as energy consumption, demographic, and interactions into deeply accurate and actionable consumer energy insights. We leverage these insights to empower each customer with personalized recommendations, tailored to their individual personality and lifestyle, usage attributes, behavioral patterns, purchase propensity, and beyond. From smart thermostats to EV chargers, solar PVs or personalized ToU tariffs, UtilityAI recommends new value-added products and services to the right customer at the right time. With roots in Silicon Valley, Bidgely has over 15 energy patents, $50M+ in funding, retains 30+ data scientists, and brings a passion for AI to utilities serving residential customers around the world. For more information, please visit www.bidgely.com or the Bidgely blog at bidgely.com/blog.

Contacts:

Christine Bennett

Bidgely

press@bidgely.com