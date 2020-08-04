Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 03-August-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 254.80p

INCLUDING current year revenue 258.83p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 247.39p

INCLUDING current year revenue 251.42p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16