Two PV glass makers kicked off the week with new deals and solid earnings reports, while the Chinese government revealed that it might issue bonds to provide funds for clean energy incentives.China South Glass Holdings said on Monday that it has signed a series of solar glass supply deals with several units of Chinese monocrystalline module manufacturer Longi Solar for CNY5.7 billion (US$816.5 million). Separately, Longi revealed another jump in wafer prices last week. Xinyi Solar posted a net profit of HK$1.11 billion (US$143 million) in the first half, up from HK$1.01 billion in the first six ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...