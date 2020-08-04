Else Nutrition Holdings: Else Nutrition Retains Lytham Partners, LLC for Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX-V:BABY) (OTCQX:BABYF) (FSE:0YL) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has retained Lytham Partners, LLC ("Lytham") to provide investor relations services on a month-to-month basis. The services will include support for investment community outreach and corporate communications. As consideration for the services, Lytham will receive US$6,000 per month.

The Company has engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") to provide and manage a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company for a total cost of CAD$100,000 and an initial term of approximately four weeks. The campaign includes, but is not limited to, content creation, web development, media buying and distribution, advertising development, and campaign reporting and optimization. The Company also announced its prior engagement of Native Ads on October 17, 2019.

About Lytham Partners, LLC

For more than 20 years, Lytham Partners has been one of the leading investor relations firms in the United States, having created one of the industry's largest and most diverse networks of institutional investors, while creating a framework of best practices in all aspects of corporate and shareholder communications. In addition to their relationships with many of the industry's most respected institutional investors, Lytham Partners has spent the past two decades creating an integrated platform that allows its clients far reaching exposure to investors in a consistent and in-depth format. This platform is matched with a communications and positioning approach that is streamlined throughout press releases, conference calls, investor presentations, corporate profiles, and websites. For further information visit website at www.lythampartners.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition GH Ltd. is an Israel-based food and nutrition company focused on developing innovative, clean and plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, plant-based, non-soy, formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formula. Else Nutrition (formerly INDI) won the "2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at the Global Food Innovation Summit in Milan. The holding company, Else Nutrition Holdings Inc, is a publicly traded company, listed as TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol BABY and is quoted on the US OTC Markets QX board under the trading symbol BABYF and on the Frankfurt Exchange under the symbol 0YL. Else's Executives includes leaders hailing from leading infant nutrition companies. Many of Else advisory board members had past executive roles in companies such as Mead Johnson, Abbott Nutrition, Plum Organics and leading infant nutrition Societies, and some of them currently serve in different roles in leading medical centers and academic institutes such as Boston Children's Hospital, Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, USA, Tel Aviv University, Schneider Children's Medical Center of Israel, Rambam Medical Center and Technion, Israel and University Hospital Brussels, Belgium.

For more information, visit: elsenutrition.com or @elsenutrition on Facebook and Instagram.

For additional information, contact:

Ms. Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO, Co-Founder & Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: hamutaly@elsenutrition.com

P: +972(0)3-6445095

Mr. Sokhie Puar, Director

ELSE Nutrition Holdings Inc.

E: sokhiep@elsenutrition.com

P: 604-603-7787

