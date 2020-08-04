Fast turnaround, cost-effective multiplexer, matrix and complex routing solutions, ready-to-use out of the box

Pickering Interfaces, the leading supplier of modular signal switching and simulation solutions for use in electronic test and verification, launches a new value-add turnkey LXI microwave switch and signal routing subsystems service. This new service delivers custom-engineered solutions created to customers' specifications. These integrated microwave test packages include switches, a dedicated soft front panel, all the wiring and more in a suitable enclosure. They are supplied fully tested, with full documentation and a three-year warranty.

The service provides compact, rack-mounted, multiplexer, matrix and complex routing designs based on an industry-standard LXI/Ethernet interface, designed and manufactured by Pickering's team of switching experts. Solutions are available with bandwidths from DC to 67 GHz 50?, with terminated or unterminated options and bandwidths up to 2.5 GHz 75?.

These cost-effective microwave switch subsystems are available on a fast turnaround. They are fully documented to ensure performance repeatability when ordering additional systems. The subsystems also include a familiar programming environment using Pickering's standard switch API that supports all major test programming languages and helps to accelerate software integration. For complex subsystems, Pickering's Switch Path Manager signal routing software can be used to significantly reduce integration time.

Comments Keith Moore, CEO, Pickering Interfaces: "This is an exciting new addition to our product offerings. More and more, our customers ask for out-of-the-box solutions that are complete and ready-to-run with minimal fuss and set-up time. We have the expertise and ability to turn your high-level requirements for a microwave switching subsystem into a fully integrated solution. You provide us with your unique configuration and specifications-our engineers will work closely with you to provide a well-defined and supportable end product-delivering everything a microwave test engineer needs to get a complex microwave test system up and working the first time."

Also, Pickering can turn a custom design into a 'commercial-off-the-shelf' (COTS) product, offering product support for more than 15 years. More details can be found at https://www.pickeringtest.com/products/lxi/turnkey-microwave-switch-systems.

About Pickering Interfaces

Pickering Interfaces designs and manufactures modular signal switching and simulation for use in electronic test and verification. We offer the most extensive range of switching and simulation products in the industry for PXI, LXI, and PCI applications. To support these products, we also provide cable and connector solutions, diagnostic test tools, along with our application software and software drivers created by our in-house software team.

Pickering's products are specified in test systems installed throughout the world and have a reputation for providing excellent reliability and value. Pickering Interfaces operates globally with direct operations in the US, UK, Germany, Sweden, France, Czech Republic and China, together with additional representation in countries throughout the Americas, Europe and Asia. We currently serve all electronics industries including, automotive, aerospace defense, energy, industrial, communications, medical and semiconductor. For more information on signal switching and simulation products or sales contacts, please visit www.pickeringtest.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005544/en/

Contacts:

Kimberly Otte

Pickering Interfaces

+1 978-455-0376

kim.otte@pickeringtest.com



Or agency:

Nick Foot

BWW Communications

+44-1491-636393

nick.foot@bwwcomms.com