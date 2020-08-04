Anzeige
Dienstag, 04.08.2020
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 13:57
Informa Markets Jewellery, Atelier Technology announce strategic partnership to tap digital opportunities in jewellery sector

HONG KONG, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Informa Markets, the world's largest exhibitions organiser, and Atelier Technology, the leading technology provider in the jewellery supply chain, are pleased to announce they have entered into a strategic cooperation that aims to create growth opportunities for the jewellery community through a carefully tailored digital service that leverages their combined strengths, technologies and industry relationships.

Informa Markets Jewellery Logo

Atelier Logo

Under the partnership, Informa Markets' jewellery vertical -- Informa Markets Jewellery -- and Atelier will launch a platform centred on digital product meetings, which will endure as a valuable service beyond the pandemic. With Atelier Technology's network of over 1,000+ retailers, brands and their supply chains, and Informa Markets Jewellery's global reach and industry knowledge, the partnership is poised to create the industry's largest digital trade events that could help drive business results. The first virtual event is scheduled for 27-29 October.

"We strongly believe that digital will enrich our physical exhibitions and empower both exhibitors and buyers to have more efficient meetings. Atelier's technical and supply chain expertise is a strong complement to Informa Markets Jewellery's strength as the world's leading jewellery events organiser," said David Bondi, Senior Vice President, Informa Markets in Asia. "For our partners, fusing the digital world with physical shows will open up opportunities for business growth, most especially in times of change like these."

The partnership will enable sellers and buyers to tap into Atelier's advanced digital capabilities, including custom digital catalogues, personalised showroom technology and best-in-class attribute search.

"Our partnership marks a defining moment in the evolution of our industry: Firstly, by solving urgent customer needs at a critical time when the world is trying to recover trading yet freedom of movement is restricted. Secondly, the changes people are experiencing today are the beginning of a new era, which will redefine the trade show experience as a hybrid between online and offline for the jewellery market, just as we have seen in retail already," said Dominic Hill, Founder and CEO of Atelier Technology.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. We provide marketplace participants around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, targeted digital services and actionable data solutions. We connect buyers and sellers across more than a dozen global verticals, including Pharmaceuticals, Food, Medical Technology and Infrastructure. As the world's leading market-making company, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

About Informa Markets Jewellery

Our resources, industry experience, influence and focus as a partner are enhanced by our global jewellery portfolio consisting of 13 events in 9 key cities, a powerful digital platform -- JewelleryNet, a dedicated Jewellery Media team and one of the industry's most prestigious awards programmes -- the JNA Awards.

About Atelier Technology

Atelier Technology is the leading market network for design, sourcing and trading in the jewellery supply chain. Over 1,000 industry leaders are already using Atelier Technology to transform how they manage their supply chain interactions resulting in improved operational efficiency and compliance, increased agility and accelerated business outcomes. Based in London, UK with offices around the globe, Atelier's vision is to digitise every retailer to get better products to market, faster. To learn more, visit www.atelier.technology

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223683/Informa_Markets_Jewellery_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1223682/Atelier_Logo.jpg

© 2020 PR Newswire
