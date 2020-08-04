Technavio has been monitoring the antiviral drugs market and it is poised to grow by USD 43.37 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the antiviral drugs market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was at USD 76.00 billion in 2019 and it is projected to reach USD 128.09 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 9%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period of 2020-2024.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Growing cases of viral infections and the technological advancements are the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- North America
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 9.36%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing cases of viral infections have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Antiviral Drugs Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Hepatitis
- HIV
- Herpes
- Influenza
- Others
- Geographic Landscape
- Asia
- Europe
- North America
- ROW
- MOA
- Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors
- Protease Inhibitors
- Entry/fusion Inhibitors
- Immune System Modulators
- Others
Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our antiviral drugs market report covers the following areas:
- Antiviral Drugs Market size
- Antiviral Drugs Market trends
- Antiviral Drugs Market analysis
This study identifies technological advancements as one of the prime reasons driving the antiviral drugs market growth during the next few years.
Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the antiviral drugs market, including some of the vendors such as AbbVie Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Co., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Gilead Sciences Inc., GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Johnson Johnson, Merck Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., and Sanofi. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the antiviral drugs market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Antiviral Drugs Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist antiviral drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the antiviral drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the antiviral drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of antiviral drugs market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Hepatitis Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- HIV Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Herpes Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Influenza Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- AbbVie Inc.
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Gilead Sciences Inc.
- GlaxoSmithKline Plc
- Johnson Johnson
- Merck Co. Inc.
- Novartis AG
- Pfizer Inc.
- Sanofi
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
