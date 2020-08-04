Imricor Medical Systems, Inc. (Company or Imricor) (ASX:IMR) the worldwide leader in MRI-guided cardiac ablation products, is pleased to announce the first sales collaboration with Philips, a global leader in healthcare technology.

The sales collaboration provides Philips non-exclusive rights to re-sell Imricor's Advantage-MR System, along with Philips' industry-leading MRI scanners in European countries that recognize the CE mark. This agreement is the first such agreement signed by Imricor.

Imricor's Chair and CEO, Steve Wedan said: "This agreement is a major milestone for Imricor, allowing Philips to take the lead on driving iCMR lab adoption and enabling us to focus on supporting utilization, growing our portfolio of consumable devices and expanding our indications for use. In this way, we each leverage our strengths as we work together to deliver a new standard of care in the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias."

The Imricor products are specifically designed to enable cardiac ablations under real-time MRI guidance. Imricor is the first and only company to offer a fully MR conditional EP recorder/stimulator system and cardiac ablation catheters for use in the MRI environment.

"Treatment procedures guided by MR represent an emerging field that extends the value of MR and complements established X-ray-based image-guided therapy systems," said Arjen Radder, General Manager MR Business at Philips. "By working with Imricor we can support healthcare providers to offer MRI-guided cardiac ablation procedures for their patients."

This collaboration is the latest achievement in the partnership between Imricor and Philips, which began in 2010.

"We are very proud to have a sales partnership with a company like Philips. We look forward to working with the talented Philips sales teams to leverage the extensive and outstanding relationships they have with customers, to help build new iCMR suites, and to identify potential customers that already have access to 1.5T compatible MRI systems." Greg Englehardt, Director of Sales at Imricor.

