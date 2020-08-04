EY announces an expanded alliance with P&G to transform and build supply chain resilience during and beyond the COVID-19 pandemic

- Alliance provides broad set of assets and structured deployment methodology

LONDON, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To better respond to today's rapidly changing supply chain ecosystem, EY announces an expanded alliance with Procter & Gamble (P&G) to provide a broad range of supply chain capabilities designed to address businesses' unprecedented challenges and market disruption as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harnessing the supply chain industry leadership of EY teams and P&G offers a differentiated approach to provide accelerated transformation and leading capabilities. Now more than ever, companies need end-to-end visibility to drive supply chain resilience while managing cost and agility to handle the effects and aftershocks of the COVID-19 crisis.

Building off the existing EY-P&G Alliance, rooted in manufacturing excellence, the enhanced collaboration expands the scope of the relationship to additional supply chain processes, including strategy, planning, customer service, transportation and distribution to help accelerate transformation and reduce risk in the supply chain. The alliance covers a broad suite of intellectual property (IP) combined with a proven transformation methodology. This includes:

Supply chain foundations, which provide core foundations for supply network operations (SNO) processes, including organizational design and foundational work processes and roles.

This systematic approach helps organizations evolve holistically while breaking down functional siloes and reducing resources and inefficiencies. It aligns multiple areas of the business - supply chain, finance, sales, commercial - against common transformation objectives. This alignment also enables increased involvement with customers and suppliers to create critical end-to-end visibility.

Leveraging the EY and P&G suite of assets alongside a structured implementation methodology allows businesses to accelerate deployment and build organizational capability. This approach also operates seamlessly alongside the EY Supply Chain Intelligence Platform and Supply Chain Smart Maps - a set of digital tools, data and analytics to help manage and analyze ongoing performance throughout the transformation of the supply chain. Together, this provides companies with a broad set of capabilities and intelligence to better align their business priorities and strategies.

In addition, the EY-P&G Alliance provides a unique opportunity to work hand-in-hand with P&G planners and executive coaches, plus experienced EY supply chain professionals, to offer a differentiated show vs. tell approach. This unique collaboration of EY and P&G offers the tools and know-how to improve results while improving job satisfaction and retention.

Glenn Steinberg, EY Global and EY Americas Supply Chain Leader, says:

"With P&G's consistent leadership in supply chain excellence, expanding the relationship with EY to address the full scope of the supply chain is essential - especially during times when supply chains are under stress and companies are working to reframe their future. The expanded alliance can provide clients with the advanced technology, guidance and systems they need today and in the future. Its offerings provide a holistic approach for businesses globally to manage and transform supply chain processes in today's unpredictable environment."

Julio Nemeth, Chief Product Supply Officer, P&G, says:

"P&G and EY have a long history of working together and collaborating exceptionally well. Both organizations have a culture of quality and high standards and share very similar values and principles. EY is the ideal organization to bring our supply chain knowledge and the related success to the marketplace. Our methodology has been used throughout our supply network - from suppliers to customers - to deliver substantial value in the form of cash, cost and revenue. It can deliver increased responsiveness, productivity, service levels, inventory reduction and cost savings. Therefore, it offers a valuable and structured approach for businesses to optimize their end-to-end supply chain performance."

