Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - CENTR Brands Corp. (the "Company") (CSE: CNTR) (FSE: 303) (OTCQB: CNTRF) today announced a new distribution partnership in Colorado with Denver-based Classic Beverage Company ("Classic").

Classic has been in business since 1996, servicing the entire state with a sales team of 40. Classic Portfolio Manager Bruce Kampmann said, "CENTR is a delicious sparkling CBD beverage that impressed the entire team at Classic. We are excited to add CENTR to our statewide portfolio of non-alcoholic beverages".

CENTR CEO Joseph Meehan said, "Colorado is an exceptionally strong market for CBD sales - we are thrilled to join with Classic Beverage Company to expand CENTR's sales footprint. CENTR is already a success in Colorado, and our partners at Classic will help make it even greater. 17 states now sell CENTR, with many more states to come".

About CENTR Brands Corp. CENTR Brands Corp. is a better beverage company which develops and markets non-alcoholic beverages for the global market. The Company's first product, named CENTR, is a sparkling, low-calorie, CBD beverage.

For further information, contact Joseph Meehan at jmeehan@centrcorp.com.

