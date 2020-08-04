Viva Gold Corp.: Viva Gold Upgrades to OTCQB Listing in the US

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSXV:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the "Company" or "Viva") is pleased to announce that VAUCF is approved by OTC Markets Group Inc. for trading on the OTCQB Venture Markets as of August 4, 2020.

Viva's upgraded listing to the OTCQB is likely to provide greater liquidity and a more seamless trading experience for its U.S. shareholders. With higher reporting requirements and greater transparency required with the OTCQB listing, the upgrade also provides exemptions from U.S. state securities laws or "blue sky" exemptions which may help to further increase liquidity and expand investment advisors' ability to research and recommend investment in Viva Gold.

James Hesketh, CEO commented, "We anticipate that the upgrade to OTCQB will increase Viva's visibility with U.S. investors and help broaden our retail and institutional shareholder base by facilitating easier access for U.S. investors to acquire shares. With our U.S. electronic DTC eligibility already in the place, the upgrade to OTCQB rounds out our U.S. listing."

The OTCQB Venture Market is the premiere marketplace for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies. Participating companies must be current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information at https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/VAUCF/overview

About Viva Gold Corp:

Viva Gold is a gold exploration and project development company with a focus on Nevada. Viva holds 100% of the advanced Tonopah Gold Project, a large land position of approximately 8,800 acres with demonstrated high-grade measured, indicated and inferred gold resources, located on the prolific Walker Lane gold trend in Nevada, about 30 kilometers south-east of the Round Mountain mine of Kinross Gold and 20 kilometers north from the Town of Tonopah. Viva's management team has extensive experience in gold exploration, mine development and production and are supported by a Board of Directors and advisors who are proven mine finders, deal makers and financiers. Viva trades on the TSX-V as "VAU", on the OTCQB in the US as "VAUCF" and on the Frankfurt exchange under "7PB". For additional information on Viva Gold and the Tonopah Gold Project, please visit our website: www.vivagoldcorp.com.

For further information please contact:

James Hesketh, President & CEO

(720) 291-1775

jhesketh@vivagoldcorp.com

Valerie Kimball, Director Investor Relations

(720) 933-1150

vkimball@vivagoldcorp.com

SOURCE: Viva Gold Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600160/Viva-Gold-Upgrades-to-OTCQB-Listing-in-the-US