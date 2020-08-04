Landesbank Baden-Württemberg - Post-Stabilisation Note

Post-Stabilisation Announcement

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

European Investment Bank /ISIN XS2194790262



Stabilisation Notice

Further to the pre-stabilisation period announcement dated July, 30th 2020, Landesbank Baden-Württemberg (contact: Torsten Zittlau; telephone: +49 711 127 74640) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Art. 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU/596/2014) or the rules of the Financial Conduct Authority) was undertaken by the Stabilising Manager(s) named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: European Investment Bank (Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's, S&P) Guarantor (if any): NA Aggregate nominal amount: € 300.000.000 (new total: € 1.300.000.000) Description: Tap of 0% due 15 November 2035, RegS, Bearer, off the issuer's EMTN programme, Regulated Market of Luxembourg Stock Exchange Stabilising Manager(s) DekaBank, LBBW, Nomura, SEB Offer price: 101.88%

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States. The securities referred to above have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. There has not been and will not be a public offer of the securities in the United States.