Sparta Commercial Services, Inc.: Sparta Adds Dietary Supplements To Its Health and Wellness Product Line

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTC PINK:SRCO) ("Sparta" or "the Company") announces its subsidiary, New World Health Brands, an established provider of CBD products, is expanding into the health and wellness market with a line of quality dietary supplements. This move will allow Sparta to access markets, and e-commerce platforms currently not available to its CBD products.

Sparta's CEO, Anthony Havens, explains, "We are using our position as a purveyor of premium hemp-based CBD products as a platform from which to launch a new and comprehensive line of dietary supplements. This is the natural next step in our marketing plan as the new supplements are an ideal complement to our existing CBD products."

The supplement tablets include Zinc, Magnesium, Boron, Iodine, Beetroot Extract, and more - specifically formulated to strengthen the immune system. Says Havens, "This is especially relevant these days when enhanced immunity is on everyone's mind." Further additions to its dietary supplements and other health and wellness products are already in planning and production.

"We've taken great satisfaction in helping people lead a better life with our CBD," says Havens, "But that's just part of our overall mission, which is to help people achieve whole body wellness with our proprietary formulations." Havens added, "These new products show the Company's commitment to growing our presence in the wellness space."

All of New World Health Brands' products can be purchased from its website, its mobile app listed in the Apple and Google app stores, or in certain retail locations.

About Sparta Commercial Services Inc.

The latest product offering, via www.newworldhealthcbd.com , offers a full array of hemp-derived CBD products that include oils, topicals, capsules, tablets, pet and livestock tinctures. Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. ( www.spartacommercial.com ) provides comprehensive vehicle title history reports to dealers, insurance companies, credit unions and consumers. Sparta, via its iMobileApp product ( www.imobileapp.com ), has also become a leader in developing and servicing custom mobile apps for a wide range of businesses including restaurants, liquor stores, racetracks, and clubs; as well as vehicle dealerships including Harley-Davidson® and John Deere. Other mobile communications products offered by Sparta include website design, development, hosting and SEO services, and a text messaging and alert service. Sparta's Municipal Leasing Division ( www.spartamunicipal.com ) offers and administers a specialized municipal leasing program for local and state agencies with jurisdictions seeking a better way to finance their growing essential equipment needs such as police motorcycles and cruisers, EMS equipment and busses, and any type of equipment a municipality requires.

