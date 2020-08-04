Software provider continues to expand team to support and accelerate global growth momentum

Gurobi Optimization, LLC today announced that three mathematical optimization experts Dr. Ed Klotz, Dr. Pierre Bonami, and Dr. Roland Wunderling are joining the company's Research and Development (R&D) team.

The addition of these three new hires who collectively have more than 60 years of experience in the mathematical optimization software industry will bolster Gurobi's world-class R&D team, strengthen the company's position as the leading provider of mathematical optimization solver technology and support, and accelerate its global growth momentum.

Prior to joining Gurobi, Dr. Klotz, Dr. Bonami, and Dr. Wunderling all worked for IBM on the CPLEX Optimizer R&D team.

At Gurobi, they will focus along with the other members of the R&D team on:

Driving continuous improvement in the performance of the Gurobi Optimizer, ensuring that it remains the world's fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver.

Spurring groundbreaking innovation in terms of solver functionality so that Gurobi customers can more effectively utilize mathematical optimization to address their business problems and achieve their business goals.

Collaborating closely with Gurobi's Support team to meet the needs of customers.

Using feedback from customers to help fuel ongoing product development and enhancement.

The addition of the three new technical experts each of whom brings with him a unique skill set expands the capabilities of Gurobi's top-notch R&D team:

Dr. Klotz who holds the position of Senior Mathematical Optimization Specialist at Gurobi is an expert in translating important customer use cases into product capabilities and features.

Dr. Bonami who holds the position of Senior Developer at Gurobi is an expert in algorithms for mixed-integer optimization (linear and non-linear).

Dr. Wunderling who will assume the position of Senior Developer at Gurobi when he joins the company next month is an expert in the simplex method and optimization software architecture.

Commenting on the new additions to the R&D team, Gurobi CEO Dr. Edward Rothberg said: "There aren't that many experienced, talented computational mathematical optimization specialists in the world. Adding three to our already exceptional team in a short time period is a huge boon for Gurobi and for the future of the technology."

About Gurobi Optimization

Gurobi produces the world's fastest and most powerful mathematical optimization solver the Gurobi Optimizer which is used by leading global companies across more than 40 different industries to rapidly solve their complex, real-world problems and make automated decisions that optimize their efficiency and profitability.

As the market leader in mathematical optimization software, we aim to deliver not only the best solver, but also the best support so that companies can fully leverage the power of mathematical optimization (on its own or in combination with other AI techniques such as machine learning) to drive optimal business decisions and outcomes.

Founded in 2008, Gurobi has operations across the USA, Europe, and Asia and has more than 2,500 customers globally including SAP, Air France, Uber, and the National Football League (NFL). For more information, please visit https://www.gurobi.com/ or call +1 713 871 9341.

