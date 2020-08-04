Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Searchlight Resources' (TSXV: SCLT) (OTC PINK: CNYCF) Vice-President Corporate Development, Alf Stewart is interviewed by Fiona Forbes of InvestmentPitch Media.

InvestmentPitch Media has produced and is hosting the interview "video". If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Searchlight" in the search box.





Cannot view this video? Visit:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7eEw-etGw38

Searchlight Resources, a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focused on Saskatchewan, Canada, which ranked as the top location for mining investment in Canada by the Fraser Institute, is currently advancing its English Bay high grade gold project located 10 km from LaRonge, and its Bootleg Lake Project located in Saskatchewan less than 10 km from Flin Flon, Manitoba, hosting multiple past producing high-grade gold mines.

The company recently announced the completion of Phase One of the 2020 exploration program at the English Bay Gold Project.

Stephen Wallace, President & CEO, stated: "The initial results of our program are very encouraging. The 1997 to 2013 drill core was located and is 100% intact. Visible gold was observed in the core from the original discovery drill hole, and at least half the pulps and rejects from this drilling are available for resampling and analysis. Based on these results, further field work is being organized, leading to the diamond drill program being planned for October of this year."

Over the past month a team from Axiom Exploration Group ("Axiom") completed an initial site visit to the English Bay project, including preliminary examination of the historic drill core, which was followed by a detailed magnetic survey using an Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, equipped with a specially designed UAV magnetometer sensor.

During the drill core inspection, the discovery drill hole CSP-03 was examined and to quote the Axiom report: "Visible gold was identified in CSP-3 at 375.2 ft within a sampled interval and verified with the XRF. The gold was proximal to pyrite and pyrrhotite within a green to dark green fine grained, moderately chlorite and sericite altered metasedimentary rock with quartz flooding."

About InvestmentPitch Media

Investmentpitch Media leverages the power of video, which together with its extensive distribution, positions a company's story ahead of the 1,000's of companies seeking awareness and funding from the financial community. The company specializes in producing short videos based on significant news releases, research reports and other content of interest to investors.

CONTACT:

InvestmentPitch Media

Barry Morgan, CFO

bmorgan@investmentpitch.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61003