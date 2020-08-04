Andersen Global enters the Chilean market through Collaboration Agreements with two Santiago-based firms: law firm Chirgwin Peñafiel and tax firm SPASA Consulting. The firms are in close partnership with each other and add depth and breadth to the organization's Latin American platform as it continues its steady expansion.

Founded in 2009, Chirgwin Peñafiel, led by Office Managing Partner Andrés Chirgwin, is a full-service law firm specializing in commercial and corporate law, M&A, energy, labor law and banking finance. The firm works with a variety of corporate clients, being strongly focused on providing legal support to multinational companies with operations in Chile, while also assisting Chilean-based companies with local and international legal needs. Chirgwin Peñafiel has been recognized by IFLR1000, Leaders League and Best Lawyers.

"Our firm is committed to delivering quality, comprehensive solutions to our local and international clients," Andrés said. "Andersen Global's capabilities will equip us to provide seamless, best-in-class solutions globally. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded individuals that value independence and transparency when handling client matters."

For more than 20 years, SPASA Consulting has provided a full range of consulting services with a focus on tax consultancy, accounting services and payroll compliance. The firm's expertise also includes in-depth knowledge and understanding of IFRS and taxable rules, as well as a strong focus on Australian companies working in Chile.

"We believe that quality work requires stewardship and a trusted relationship with the client as well as specific knowledge of their business and industry," SPASA Office Managing Partner Rodrigo Guerrero said. "Andersen Global's integrated approach of providing both tax and legal services, is extraordinarily complementary to our existing client base and the strong working relationship that already exists between Chirgwin Peñafiel and SPASA Consulting, giving us the competitive edge in our market as we continue to work with both local and international clients."

Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz added, "Chirgwin Peñafiel and SPASA Consulting have developed a close working relationship. These dynamic and innovative firms bring a level of enthusiasm and dedication that made them an excellent fit for our organization. Chile is a significant region to our expansion plans in South America, and the firms' synergistic strategy, along with their subject matter expertise and knowledge of the market, will strengthen our organization's global platform."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 6,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 186 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

