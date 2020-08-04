Astute continues momentum, adding a proven customer experience leader to its executive team

Astute, Inc. ("Astute"), a leading end-to-end customer engagement platform, today announced the appointment of Mark Zablan as Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005631/en/

Mark Zablan, CEO at Astute (Photo: Business Wire)

Zablan has more than 25 years of experience in executive roles with high-growth SaaS cloud companies in the areas of digital marketing, content management, customer experience (CX), and data platforms. He brings with him a proven track record of success at B2B technology market leaders, most recently as Chief Revenue Officer at Sitecore, and prior to that as Adobe's President of EMEA. His deep experience in growth strategy at software companies will help to drive Astute's continued growth and market position as a premier customer engagement and first-party data provider to the world's largest brands.

"Mark has an impressive history of guiding software innovators to grow sustainably and build greater value for their customers," said Alex George, President and CTO at Astute. "I'm confident his significant strategic expertise, dynamic communication style, and experience in recruiting world-class talent will enhance Astute's ability to deliver data-driven insights and improved CX for our customers."

Zablan was drawn to Astute because of its innovative engagement technology and growth potential. "I truly believe Astute has one of the greatest stories to tell," said Zablan. "The combination of a market-leading engagement platform working with marquee global brands presents an incredible opportunity for our clients, partners, and employees. Now it is about gathering greater momentum. We need to accelerate value for our customers and partner ecosystem, and build awareness in the market. This is an incredible opportunity for everyone at Astute, and I am honored to be part of the team at this point in the journey."

"Coming on the heels of Astute's recent acquisition of iperceptions, which added Voice of the Customer (VoC) data and analytics to our engagement platform, the company continues to accelerate as one of the market leaders in the very important Customer Experience category," said Iveshu Bhatia, Astute Board Member. "We are thrilled to have Mark join to lead the team as we continue to invest in our platform capabilities, focus on our customers' success, and strengthen our innovation and operational excellence."

About Astute

Astute is a full-service end-to-end customer engagement platform for the world's largest global brands. Astute unifies all first-party data across the customer journey, offering AI-driven customer self-service, agent desktop CRM, social media management, and powerful Voice of the Customer (VoC) tracking and analytics. No matter how customers choose to engage, Astute elevates the interaction while capturing invaluable first-party data to improve the journey. Winner of the 2020 Stevie Award for Most Innovative Tech Company and CUSTOMER Magazine's 2020 Contact Center Technology Award, Astute's commitment to innovating the customer experience is well-recognized in the market. Learn more at astutesolutions.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005631/en/

Contacts:

Natalie Skarzynski, Astute

877-769-3750

press@astutesolutions.com