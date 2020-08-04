Transaction Network Services (TNS) has appointed payments industry veteran John Tait to the newly created position of Global Managing Director for its FinTech Payments business.

Based in Australia, Tait takes responsibility for TNS' payments teams across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific regions, which now serve customers in over 60 countries. Tait has a strong understanding of TNS' business having originally joined the company in 2016 as Managing Director for Asia Pacific and taking on a position on the TNS Asia Pacific Advisory Board in 2018. In 2019, Tait's role was expanded to include management of the newly acquired ADVAM business.

"I am delighted to be taking on this new role at TNS which will unite our regional businesses under a single global strategic approach," said Tait. "We pride ourselves in providing market leading solutions that help our clients simplify the complicated payments ecosystem and assist them in improving customer satisfaction, while recognizing and innovatively responding to the evolving demands of the consumer.

"The TNS team is made up of dedicated professionals that have been working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure that our customers can continue to trade under a complicated mix of differing local conditions. Among other things, our robust infrastructure has seamlessly responded to the significant rise in the number of contactless transactions which has resulted in many countries."

During his tenure at TNS, Tait has helped the company expand into new markets and, more recently, has been pivotal to the successful integration of ADVAM. At ADVAM, he devised a customer led strategy and go to market plan that enabled the business to solidify its market leading solution set for its diverse client base.

Tait has more than 25 years of payments experience, holding senior roles at Indue, First Data and National Australia Bank prior to joining TNS.

"John's appointment to this new global role is a significant development for TNS as we continually refine both our short and long term growth plans," said Mike Keegan, TNS' Chief Executive Officer. "His ability to understand the unique and complicated perspectives of our customers will be critical to delivering solutions that address these in a model that is committed to mutual success."

Looking to TNS' future growth plans, Tait said: "Our strategic approach has its foundations in our unique infrastructure solution capabilities. As technology and consumer behavior evolves, we're in a strong position to help customers capture payments from an increasing range of online, offline and digital access points. Combine this with our managed connectivity and transaction processing capabilities, as well as our status as a PCI DSS Level 1 certified provider, and it's not surprising to see that TNS is a significant global player."

As a trusted partner to the payments industry, TNS offers a broad portfolio of secure commerce solutions that include parking reservations, unattended payments, point-of-sale services, ATM connectivity and managed processing. In 2020, TNS celebrates 30 years of being a worldwide provider to global companies in the most mission critical industries. Many of the most prestigious financial institutions, POS ISOs, ATM deployers and transaction processors rely on TNS for secure and resilient connectivity. TNS' secure network is supported 24x7x365 from Network Operating Centers in the US, UK and Australia.

About Transaction Network Services:

Transaction Network Services (TNS) is a leading global provider of data communications and interoperability solutions. TNS offers a broad range of networks and innovative value-added services and is committed to delivering superior service and world-leading payments, financial services and telecommunications solutions to the world's most prestigious companies.

Founded in 1990 in the US and headquartered in Reston, Virginia, TNS has secured a strong payments heritage and provides managed services in more than 60 countries spanning the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific region with its reach extending to many more. TNS is a Level 1 PCI DSS certified service provider and a global board member of the ATM Industry Association (ATMIA). For more information about TNS and its Payments solutions visit www.tnsi.com or go to our media center for our latest news www.tnsi.com/media-center/

