The Citrine Platform helps materials and chemicals businesses accelerate product development, rapidly respond to customer requests, and guide R&D strategy with materials-specific AI and smart data infrastructure.

Today, Citrine Informatics announced the public launch of the Citrine Platform, an enterprise AI and data platform that enables materials and chemicals companies to accelerate product development, rapidly respond to customer requests, and implement data-driven R&D strategy. Global leaders such as LANXESS, BASF, Panasonic, AGC, and Showa Denko have used Citrine's technology to accelerate R&D and improve product performance.

Traditional R&D is resource-intensive and time consuming. Limited by sparse, decentralized data, and the performance frontier of existing product lines, new materials can take decades to develop. With lengthy development cycles and an incomplete view of internal capabilities, companies miss market opportunities and struggle to respond quickly to their customers.

Based on 7+ years of experience and 50+ customer engagements, the Citrine Platform helps companies address these problems by combining cutting edge, domain-specific AI and smart data infrastructure, all deployed via an intuitive user interface tailored for use in the materials and chemicals industry. The Citrine Platform helps customers:

develop higher performing products, faster,

evaluate the risks and likelihood of success of new R&D initiatives,

and reuse valuable data and AI models across teams and business units.

With the Citrine Platform, data scientists can customize all aspects of the machine learning workflow tailored to their product line and materials class while materials scientists can build, run, and analyze machine learning models, without writing a line of code, through a graphical user interface.

"Speed to market and rapid customization are critical success factors in the materials and chemicals industry. Fast product development cycles are pushing the materials industry to constantly adapt their products to specific applications while accounting for shifting supply chains and regulatory environments," said Raphael Stargrove, VP of Product Strategy at Citrine Informatics. "Innovative companies have invested in the Citrine Platform to create an internal AI capability and differentiate themselves in the market. We are also seeing customers increase the speed at which they develop sustainable materials and chemicals, and shaping how their scientists and business leaders learn from past R&D work."

Citrine is hosting a product launch webinar hosted by CEO Greg Mulholland and VP of Product Strategy Raphael Stargrove on August, 6, 2020 at 10am Eastern. Register at https://bit.ly/Citrineproductdemo and learn more about the Citrine Platform at https://citrine.io/product.

ABOUT CITRINE INFORMATICS

Citrine Informatics is the award-winning materials informatics software company for data-driven materials and chemicals development. It won 2020 Cleantech 100 honors, the 2017 World Materials Forum Start-up Challenge, and the 2018 AI Breakthrough award as the "Best AI-based Solution for Manufacturing." The Citrine Platform combines smart materials data infrastructure and AI, which accelerates development of cutting-edge materials, facilitates product portfolio optimization, and codifies research IP, enabling its reuse and preventing its loss. Citrine's customers include Panasonic, BASF, LANXESS, and some of the biggest and most respected names in the materials and chemicals industry in Asia, North America, and Europe. For more information visit our website at https://citrine.io or contact us at +1 650-276-7318.

