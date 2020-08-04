Say Allo Live: The Answer To "Dating During Quarantine"

DENVER, CO and MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / This week Say Allo, the "smart" dating app announces the launch of Live, video speed dating to better serve singles while dating during quarantine. After seeing a 350% increase in Say Allo video dates sessions across its nearly 100,000 users throughout the US and Canada, this innovative feature offers users a smarter solution to video dating. To celebrate the launch, Say Allo will be hosting its first "Live" video speed dating event on Sunday, August 9th at 7pm.

With the opportunity to connect through Say Allo's iOS and Android apps with up to 10 people over the course of 15 minutes, Live marries its continuous learning algorithm to foster intelligent connections, while giving users a unique opportunity to connect with other people in a fun and authentic way while staying "safer at home".

Say Allo Live Key Features:

Reveal : Before a date is revealed, user profiles begin to unblur while responding to questions that are designed to break the ice between the two users.

Before a date is revealed, user profiles begin to unblur while responding to questions that are designed to break the ice between the two users. Women get the first move : At any point before the date begins, women have the option to "reveal now", unblurring the other user's profile to bypass initial icebreakers and jump straight to the virtual date.

At any point before the date begins, women have the option to "reveal now", unblurring the other user's profile to bypass initial icebreakers and jump straight to the virtual date. It's a virtual happy hour : Should users want to continue the date, extend options are presented that add a touch of romance - or chivalry.

Should users want to continue the date, extend options are presented that add a touch of romance - or chivalry. Live speed dating is secure: no personal information is shared prior, during or after a video date, all is done through the app's secure video chat experience.

Say Allo Live events will be held weekly on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Sundays starting at 7pm.

"With Live, our aim was to create a virtual dating experience like you've never seen before", remarks Say Allo Founder and CEO, Zackary Lewis. "As people can no longer connect in-person the same way they used to with stay at home orders, Live offers a fun and engaging experience that allows singles to feel the excitement of meeting someone new from the comfort of their homes."

This announcement comes on the heels of Say Allo's recent announcement of their new web based app and website, offering more avenues for singles to connect during quarantine. For more information about Say Allo, visit: www.justsayallo.com.

Media Contact:

Jordana Jaffe

jordana@justsayallo.com

(908) 246-2005

SOURCE: Say Allo

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/600136/Say-Allo-Live-The-Answer-To-Dating-During-Quarantine