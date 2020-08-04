On-boarding Program Offers Product Customization and Expert Technical Support to Early-Adopters in Automotive, Industrial and Consumer Markets; Program Launches August 28, 2020; Applications Due Now

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 4, 2020) - Lumotive, a leading developer of scalable solid-state LiDAR systems, today announced its "Early Access Program" (EAP) designed to assist select customers build unique, market-specific features into their LiDAR-enabled products and bring them to market faster. Open to a small number of qualified partners, the EAP program provides engineering support and early access to Lumotive's software-defined beam-steering technology to enable customized product design and rapid system integration.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways

Breakthrough LiDAR developer launches early adopter program

Unique "Early Access Program" provides customization expertise for Automotive, Industrial and Consumer LiDAR products

Small Number of Applicants to be Selected as Partners. Applications due now





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7294/60979_5760bc896494e9a2_001full.jpg

About Lumotive

Founded in 2018, Lumotive is a leader in solid-state, 3D-sensing systems, developing high-performance solutions for consumer electronics, industrial automation, robotics and automotive applications. The Seattle-based company's LiDAR solutions leverage revolutionary beam-steering technology based on patented Liquid Crystal Metasurfaces to deliver an unprecedented combination of high performance (as measured by range, resolution and frame rate) and readiness for mass adoption (measured by cost, reliability, and size). Lumotive's random access beam-steering chips enable the industry's first software-defined LiDAR with region-of-interest scanning, object tracking and advanced perception capabilities. Lumotive's investors include Bill Gates and Quan Funds. For more information, go to www.lumotive.com or to Twitter @LumotiveLidar.

###

Lumotive Media Contact

Lynda Kaye

Kaye Public Relations for Lumotive

lynda@kayepr.com

Tel: +250-266-5293

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/60979