CRISPR-based screening technology platform to address critical gaps in target ID and validation

Single cell RNAseq-linked pooled CRISPR screening offers high-quality screening data and biological insight

Horizon Discovery Group plc (LSE: HZD) ("Horizon", "the Company", or "the Group"), a global leader in the application of gene editing and gene modulation for cell line engineering, today announced the addition of single cell RNAseq-linked pooled CRISPR screening to its CRISPR screening services portfolio. The platform offers high-quality screening data and biological insight to address critical gaps in target identification and validation.

This launch is the result of a collaboration, announced in 2018, to develop and apply this novel research tool to discover new biology essential for the development of future therapeutics. The biological insight gained from Horizon's single cell RNAseq-linked CRISPR screening platform could help researchers to gain further understanding into complex biological models and speed up the time from discovery to validation by integrating the effect of gene editing with complex gene expression mapping.

Horizon's pooled format screens offer researchers access to highly robust whole-genome level analyses that yield quality data outputs. Currently, it can be challenging to adequately multiplex the data from these screens to evaluate complex biological phenomena occurring in a subset of edited cells. Coupling pooled CRISPR screening to single cell RNAseq allows the impact of CRISPR-based gene modification to be examined on a global transcriptomic scale at single cell resolution. This could enable scientists to address critical gaps in target identification and validation as they work to develop new and more effective therapeutics.

"Pooled CRISPR-Cas9 knockout screens have become a linchpin in drug target identification and validation. The development of our single cell RNAseq-linked pooled CRISPR screening service provides a substantial advance to Horizon's screening capabilities," said Terry Pizzie, Chief Executive Officer, Horizon Discovery. "Our continuing development of cutting-edge services, including CRISPR screens in primary human immune cells, means we can offerour customers unparalleled insights into the biology that will help to underpin future drug and cell-based therapeutics

For further information about Horizon's cell-based screening services, please visit: https://horizondiscovery.com/navigation/screening/functional-genomic-screening

