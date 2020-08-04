Greggs' interim results were heavily affected by the estate closure for the majority of Q220, due to COVID-19. The key takeaways are that operating cash burn during lockdown was in line with management expectations, and current trading, albeit with limited data, indicates gradual weekly progress in revenue, described by management as encouraging. We assume recovery through H121e, before stabilising at a revenue run-rate equivalent to 90% of the level in FY19. The resulting EV/sales multiple of 1.2x for FY21e, is in line with recent multiples. It reflects lower estimated revenue in that year and uncertainty about the rate of recovery.

