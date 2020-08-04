LA POSTE: Notification of availability of Le Groupe La Poste's 2020 half-year financial report

Le Groupe La Poste announces today that its 2020 half-year financial report is available to the public and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The half-year financial report is available on the Group's website: www.groupelaposte.com, section our financial information, publications.

About Le Groupe La Poste :

La Poste is a state-owned public limited company, subsidiary of the Caisse des Dépôts and the State. Le Groupe La Poste is structured around five core business units: Services-Mail-Parcels, La Banque Postale, Network La Poste, GeoPost and Digital Services. The Group operates out of 47 countries on four continents. La Poste's 17,000 postal retail outlets make it France's leading local business network, serving 1.3 million customers every day. La Poste has been carbon neutral since 2012 and delivers 21.6 billion items worldwide (letters, printed advertising media and parcels), 6 days a week. In 2019, the Group generated €26 billion in revenues (30% from outside France) with a headcount of more than 249,000. La Poste aims to further develop its transformation through on-going diversification. With its goal of becoming the leading company in local personal services, for everyone, everywhere, every day, La Poste is committed to making life simpler for all.

PRESS CONTACT

: (+33) 1 55 44 22 37 - service.presse@laposte.fr

INVESTORS CONTACT

Yasmina Galle -: (+33) 1 55 44 17 02 - yasmina.galle@laposte.fr

