Technavio has been monitoring the cosmetic ingredients market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.16 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
Frequently Asked Questions-
- What was the value of the cosmetic ingredients market in 2019?
- Technavio says that the value of the market was USD 21.95 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 31.11 billion by 2024.
- At what rate is the market projected to grow during the forecast period 2020-2024?
- Growing at a CAGR of over 7%, the market growth will accelerate in the forecast period.
- What is the key factor driving the market?
- Growing demand for natural cosmetic ingredients and the growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations are the key factors driving the market growth.
- Who are the top players in the market?
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants.
- Which region is expected to hold the highest market share?
- APAC
- What is the year-over-year growth rate of the global market?
- The year-over-year growth rate for 2020 is estimated at 6.65%.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Growing demand for natural cosmetic ingredients has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Cosmetic Ingredients Market is segmented as below:
- Application
- Perfumes and Fragrances
- Hair Care and Skin Care
- Color Cosmetics
- Others
- Geography
- APAC
- Europe
- North America
- South America
- MEA
- Type
- Emollients
- Film-formers
- Moisturizers
- Surfactants
- Single-use Additives
- Carriers
- Powders And Colorants
- Others
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our cosmetic ingredients market report covers the following areas:
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market size
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market trends
- Cosmetic Ingredients Market analysis
This study identifies the growing prominence of clean labeling in cosmetic formulations as one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next few years.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of vendors operating in the cosmetic ingredients market, including some of the vendors such as Ashland Global Holdings Inc., BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Croda International Plc, Eastman Chemical Co., Evonik Industries AG, Givaudan SA, Koninklijke DSM NV, Lonza Group Ltd., and Solvay SA. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the cosmetic ingredients market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Cosmetic Ingredients Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist cosmetic ingredients market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the cosmetic ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the cosmetic ingredients market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of cosmetic ingredients market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Perfumes and fragrance Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hair care and skin care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Color cosmetics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Surfactants Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Single-use additives Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Volume Drivers- Demand led growth
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Ashland Global Holdings Inc.
- BASF SE
- Clariant International Ltd.
- Croda International Plc
- Eastman Chemical Co.
- Evonik Industries AG
- Givaudan SA
- Koninklijke DSM NV
- Lonza Group Ltd.
- Solvay SA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
