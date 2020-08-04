Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its latestarticle that lists the top five strategies that telcos can put into practice to step up their customer service levels

Rapid technological advancements and a rise in innovation have drastically reshaped the telecom industry landscape. As such, telecom service providers are now competing against wireless, VoIP, and internet service providers, as well as mobile virtual network operators that offer advanced analytics solutions. However, the emergence of new companies has resulted in a highly competitive environment where the service providers are now targeting the same customers with the same products. But we still witness many telecom companies struggling to acquire new customers. This calls for telecom companies to invest more in maintaining and retaining their existing customers by offering top-notch customer service. And to do so, what the players in the telecom industry need to focus on primarily are the rapidly changing customer needs and sentiments.

According to Quantzig's advanced analytics experts, "Having struggled for years to embed a customer-centric and quality-driven strategy and execution model into their customer care models, telecom service providers now face an added challenge because legacy services are far easier to support than today's complex products."

Five Strategies for Improving Customer Service Levels in the Telecom Sector

In the highly competitive telecom industry, customer experience is a critical factor in building and maintaining a competitive advantage. We've listed the top five strategies to drive customer service levels in the telecom sector:

Service personalization: Since customer needs and preferences vary from one another, it is imperative that telecom companies continuously interact with them and interpret their usage patterns to offer them tailor-made plans to fill this inherent need. Employee engagement: To improve customer service levels, it is crucial to place your customers at the center of all cross-functional priorities. Customer-centricity: Adopting a customer-centric culture helps telcos to offer positive experiences to their customers, both pre-sale and post-sale, thereby increasing customer loyalty and profits. Visualization: Visualizing customer journeys enables telecom service providers to visualize the customer's environment either offline or in real-time, by visually guiding the customer, resulting in a more satisfying experience. Cognitive computing: Cognitive computing enables telecom service providers to offer far more efficient services to customers, improving CX by surpassing human capabilities.

