Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- NAVYA) (Paris:NAVYA), a leading company in autonomous driving systems, announces today its half-year report on liquidity contract with Natixis Oddo BHFat June 30, 2020.

Under the liquidity contract granted by NAVYA to Natixis Oddo BHF, the following resources were held in the liquidity account on June 30, 2020:

132,632 shares

shares 13,659.9 euros in cash

It is recalled that at the date of signature of the contract, the following resources were included in the liquidity account:

0 Shares

Shares 400,000 euros in cash

Over the period from 2 January 2020 to 30 June 2020 the following were carried out:

367 purchase transactions

purchase transactions 291 sales transactions

Over the same period of time, the volumes exchanged represented:

179,176 shares and 130,823.5 on purchase

shares and 130,823.5 on purchase 159,542 shares and 126,377.6 euros on sales

About NAVYA

Navya is a leading French name in the autonomous driving systems. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon) and in the United States (Michigan), Navya aims at becoming the leading player for the supply of autonomous driving systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, Navya has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, was launched in September 2015 and nearly 160 units have been sold as of 31 December 2019, notably in the United States, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan and Australia. The Autonom Tract is dedicated to goods transport. Created in 2014 with the support of Robolution Capital, investment fund managed by 360 Capital Partners, his reference shareholder, Navya's shareholders also include the Gravitation fund and Paris Region Venture Fund (Région Île-de-France) managed by Cap Decisif Management as well as Valeo and Keolis groups.

Navya is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech/en

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200804005465/en/

Contacts:

Navya

Nicolas de Crémiers

Head of Marketing

communication@navya.tech

+33 (1) 85 50 01 10

Benoît Jacheet

CFO

finance@navya.tech

NewCap

Investor relations

Thomas Grojean

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Media relations

Nicolas Merigeau

navya@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 94 98