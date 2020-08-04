PRESS RELEASE

Grupo Express in Argentina enables Now Express OTT service with multi-DRM from NAGRA

NAGRA Multi-DRM to secure streaming services on consumer devices in partnership with BOLD MSS

Hybrid cable and OTT solution enables rich set of features including linear and time-shifted viewing, interactive applications, and integration of third-party OTT apps

Latest OTT deployment marks NAGRA's expanding footprint in South America as leading provider of OTT and multi-DRM deployments in the region

Cheseaux, Switzerland, and Phoenix (AZ), USA - August 4, 2020 - NAGRA, a Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) company and the world's leading independent provider of content protection and multiscreen video solutions, today announced that Grupo Express, one of Argentina's leading cable and broadband providers, selected NAGRA to enable NOW Express, a new OTT streaming service to its customers on set-top boxes and portable devices.

The integrated hybrid multiscreen solution, delivered in partnership with BOLD MSS, a NAGRA Channel Sales Partner in Latin America, provides a comprehensive set of features including secure delivery of linear and time-shifted services, interactive applications, and integration with third-party OTT platforms, leveraging NAGRA Multi-DRM and running on the previously deployed Contego unified security platform.

"With NOW Express, our subscribers have access today to a feature-rich OTT streaming service on multiple devices," said Gabriel Forenza, Grupo Express' CTO. "By leveraging advanced solutions and specifically the multi-DRM capabilities of our existing Contego platform, we were able to deploy quickly, seamlessly and efficiently."

"We are excited to support Grupo Express in the launch of new OTT services and help them extend their reach to Argentina's major cities," said Xavier Fustagueras, SVP Sales, Americas, for NAGRA. "By adding NAGRA's multi-DRM capabilities to their existing platform, Grupo Express can deliver a compelling service to a range of devices with the peace of mind that their premium content is secure."

"We are pleased to partner with NAGRA and provide Grupo Express with the best technology available for hybrid platforms", said Ariel Droyeski, Commercial Manager of BOLD MSS. "Our partnership allows Latin American operators like Grupo Express offer its subscribers high quality OTT solutions with the expertise of the world's leading digital security companies, such as NAGRA, combined with our most advanced solutions for content distribution," he added.

For Grupo Express, NAGRA Multi-DRM is fully integrated into their existing NAGRA Contego platform and supports the main industry device and browser platform DRMs including PlayReady, Widevine and FairPlay. The NAGRA Contego platform is an all-in-one, off-the-shelf headend for one-way and two-way conditional access use cases that can be deployed on-site, from a private cloud or a public cloud, managed by the pay-TV operator or as a fully managed service.

NAGRA Multi-DRM is part of NAGRA's active streaming protection toolset which provides a range of content and service security tools including watermarking, anti-piracy, streaming protection - such as preventing account sharing - and comprehensive integrated security analytics.

About NAGRA

NAGRA, the digital TV division of the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S), provides security and multiscreen user experience solutions for the monetization of digital media. The company provides content providers and DTV operators worldwide with secure, open and integrated platforms and applications over broadcast, broadband and mobile platforms, enabling compelling and personalized viewing experiences. Please visit dtv.nagra.com for more information and follow us on Twitter at @nagrakudelski.

Contacts

Ivan Schnider

Marketing Communications

+41 21 732 09 40

ivan.schnider@nagra.com

Christine Oury

Marketing Communications

+1 415 962 5433

christine.oury@nagra.com