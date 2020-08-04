Regulatory News:

Aggregated presentation by day and market

Issuer name Issuer identification code Transaction date Identification code of the

financial instrument Daily total volume (in

number of shares) Daily weighted average

price of shares acquired Platform IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 27/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,489 78,8448 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 28/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 81,1044 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 29/07/2020 FR0010259150 5,000 81,1254 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 30/07/2020 FR0010259150 936 81,4808 XPAR IPSEN 549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11 31/07/2020 FR0010259150 2,517 81,7466 XPAR Total 18,942 80,5591

The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/

