Regulatory News:
Aggregated presentation by day and market
Issuer name
Issuer identification code
Transaction date
Identification code of the
Daily total volume (in
Daily weighted average
Platform
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
27/07/2020
FR0010259150
5,489
78,8448
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
28/07/2020
FR0010259150
5,000
81,1044
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
29/07/2020
FR0010259150
5,000
81,1254
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
30/07/2020
FR0010259150
936
81,4808
XPAR
IPSEN
549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
31/07/2020
FR0010259150
2,517
81,7466
XPAR
Total
18,942
80,5591
The information detailed by transaction and the buy-back objectives are available on the company's website at the following address: http://www.ipsen.com/investors/regulated-information/
Contacts:
For further information:
Eugenia Litz
Vice-President Investor Relations
Tel.: +44 (0) 1753 627721
E-mail: eugenia.litz@ipsen.com
Fabien Puibarreau
Head of Company Law and Securities Law
Tel.: +33 (0)1 58 33 58 86
E-mail: fabien.puibarreau@ipsen.com