CloudOak Forms Strategic Partnership with International Consultancy, Readiness Associates

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / CloudOak is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Portland-ME based Readiness Associates, an international health, safety, and preparedness consultancy.

Readiness Associates, an international consultancy partnering with workplaces looking to improve their disaster preparedness, business resiliency, and the health and wellbeing of their employees, joined forces with CloudOak to add Plan4Continuity to their preparedness and risk portfolio.

Businesses across the world today are facing the challenge of ensuring business continuity more than ever before. The current pandemic saw private organizations and government institutions scrambling to set up and launch business continuity planning measures to counter as much of the business and human consequences of the coronavirus as possible. Plan4Continuity's business continuity and business process automation plans are uniquely developed to go beyond the traditional disaster scenarios to address events that can naturally occur in the scope of business.

Jeff Collier, CEO & Founder of CloudOak

"Health care providers and partners, particularly in rural markets, are concerned that they do not have the necessary resources or expertise to ensure business continuity. This is where Plan4Continuity can make a difference. Readiness Associates' credibility and their ability to reach more than 4 000 healthcare facilities combined with Plan4Continuity's flawlessly coordinated solutions and streamlining features will help all stakeholders cut through the clutter to offer tangible help during this pandemic. We are actively taking steps to meet both current and future IT requirements of IT professionals for them to, in turn, meet their customers' needs. It is for this reason that we are excited about and confident in our new partnership with Readiness Associates," says Jeff Collier, CEO and Founder of CloudOak.

Plan4Continuity User Interface

Plan4Continuity, an innovative SaaS solution, accelerates business continuity planning by converting manual business continuity processes into intelligent, automated workflows across any vertical with a live, cloud-based application. The best moniker with which to describe Plan4Continuity is ACORN: Automate, Communicate, Orchestrate, Report, and Neutralize.

"We identified CloudOak as a key partner because of their high-quality solutions, aggressive price points and service excellence," said Michael J. Boardman, Founder and CEO of Readiness Associates. "A key attribute of the Plan4Continuity SaaS solution is its adherence to the ISO 22301 Standards for Business Continuity and the ability to automate processes and provide audit-worthy reports and 24/7 services via a secure cloud connection. We believe our Readiness Associates clients and partners will easily build, maintain, and utilize Plan4Continuity for all disruptive events."

Michael Boardman, CEO and Founder of Readiness Associates

CloudOak is confident that its flagship SaaS solution offered to SMEs in partnership with Readiness Associates will not only become critical to business continuity and automation during the pandemic but also be utilized to communicate, collaborate, protect and exchange data when managing a remote workforce.

To learn more about Plan4Continuity and CloudOak, visit http://www.cloudoakchannel.com/business-continuity-planning/ or contact us at partners@cloudooakchannel.com. To learn more about Readiness Associates, please visit https://www.readinessassociates.com/.

ABOUT CLOUDOAK

CloudOak is an award-winning Cloud Technology Service Provider helping MSPs grow their business by providing enterprise-grade solutions at competitive prices to the SME/SMB space. The company offers the channel's first and only Business Continuity Planning and Business Process Automation solution called Plan4Continuity. This innovative SaaS solution accelerates business continuity planning by converting manual business continuity processes into intelligent, automated workflows across any vertical with a live, cloud-based application. ACORN describes Plan4Continuity in one word: Automate, Communicate, Orchestrate, Report, and Neutralize.

ABOUT READINESS ASSOCIATES

As man-made and natural disasters continue to increase worldwide, Readiness Associates of Portland, Maine, is your essential preparedness and risk-mitigation partner. The company offers solutions that help workplaces execute a well-designed plan for immediate response anytime, anywhere. Readiness Associates' core mission is to ensure that any organization, especially health care organizations nationally, is CMS compliant while preparing teams and their families to be: Safe. Ready. Prepared.

