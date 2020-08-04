Statement by Seafox International Limited

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafox International is pleased to note the support from the majority of GMS' shareholders for its proposal to appoint two nominee directors to the Board of GMS, who have been duly appointed to the Board. We are grateful for the support of these shareholders.

This vote endorses the validity of Seafox's views with regard to GMS, and reflects Seafox's position as GMS' substantially largest shareholder, owning 29.99% of the Company.

About Seafox

Seafox is a leading global offshore jack-up company, providing services to support the oil & gas and renewable industry. Seafox owns and exclusively manages eleven self-elevating jack-up units. Seafox's customers benefit from its wealth of experience in accommodation & crane support, well testing & workover, transport & installation and decommissioning. Furthermore, Seafox offers temporary accommodation units for offshore locations and on board vessels.