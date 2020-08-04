Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 04.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
04.08.2020 | 18:10
115 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Statement by Seafox International Limited

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seafox International is pleased to note the support from the majority of GMS' shareholders for its proposal to appoint two nominee directors to the Board of GMS, who have been duly appointed to the Board. We are grateful for the support of these shareholders.

This vote endorses the validity of Seafox's views with regard to GMS, and reflects Seafox's position as GMS' substantially largest shareholder, owning 29.99% of the Company.

About Seafox

Seafox is a leading global offshore jack-up company, providing services to support the oil & gas and renewable industry. Seafox owns and exclusively manages eleven self-elevating jack-up units. Seafox's customers benefit from its wealth of experience in accommodation & crane support, well testing & workover, transport & installation and decommissioning. Furthermore, Seafox offers temporary accommodation units for offshore locations and on board vessels.

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.