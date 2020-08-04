Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist (USAL LN) Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2020 / 18:07 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 272.9431 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2682185 CODE: USAL LN ISIN: FR0010296061 ISIN: FR0010296061 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USAL LN Sequence No.: 79807 EQS News ID: 1109657 End of Announcement EQS News Service

August 04, 2020 12:07 ET (16:07 GMT)