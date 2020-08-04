VIP-Media: Justin Haynes Took His Passion For Fashion And Made It Into An Iconic Brand

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / The list of places that people travel to follow their dreams and do something bigger in the world does not often include Springfield, but that is exactly what Justin Haynes did. He started his company in his hometown and continues to give back to the community that he grew up in. He credits much of his success to the many people who supported him.

"Coming from a small city of Springfield, it seemed very uncommon for many to leave a job that offered stability to pursue a childhood dream. However, there were some great people in my corner that continued to push me toward my calling. During the last nine years, I have experienced many firsts during my fashion journey, to which many family and close friends have been able to witness. I was the first and only designer to hold a casting call at the Enfield Square Mall, Enfield, CT. I was the first and only one to ever showcase at the Springfield City Hall. I was the first from the Springfield area to showcase in Paris Fashion Week (held at the Eiffel Tower), New York Fashion Week, LA Fashion Week and Miami Fashion Week. In addition, JUS10H was the first designer from the Springfield Area to dress an actress (Briana Roy) from Disney's Raven's Home." Recounts Justin.

Justin has created a different kind of style which has allowed him to differentiate himself from the competition. He pushes the envelope while embracing people's personal styles to make people feel comfortable in what they are wearing while still making a statement.

"I am an energetic, creative, visionary designer who thrives on pushing the envelope. As it pertains to fashion, I believe that one should be true to themselves, walk boldly in what makes you feel good, inside and out and never worry about what others may think about you. My business savvy approach to the industry and keen eye for details has opened many doors and taken me to new heights." Explains Justin.

Justin did not achieve his success overnight. Though now a world renowned fashion designer, he began just 10 years ago when he decided to pursue his childhood dream of being a designer. In large part, Justin credits his success to his mother, Gwen Haynes, and to Mrs. Jessie Daniels, who taught him how to sew and make custom garments.

"Nearly a decade ago, I started JUS10H after leaving my then stable job and declining a promotion. Instead, I chose to live out my dream of becoming a fashion designer. This took a great deal of faith and commitment to my craft. During this time, there had also been many obstacles that I had to overcome, however, it is those tough times that have made room for my gift to be seen on both large and small platforms across the world. In the beginning, the question was "would people wear my garments." Today the question has become "when is your flight to Paris." States Justin.

In the future, Justin hopes to keep advancing his brand. He plans on dressing more actors and actresses, making more clothes, and becoming published further in magazines throughout the world. He also hopes to continue giving back to his hometown of Springfield. He never wants to leave the people behind who helped him become who he is today.

"With so much that has been accomplished, in the last 10 years of JUS10H, there are still so many things that are coming up for the brand to make waves in the fashion industry worldwide. Opportunities to dress clients for award shows, including the Oscars has been a vision of JUS10H. One that is not too far from being fulfilled. JUS10H will travel back to Milan. There will be more JUS10H seen on television platforms near and far. I also received "Best Women's Ready To Wear Designer 2019", Fashion and LifeStyle Award from the Black Business Association 2019, and Natural Born Artist 2019/2020. I presented my latest collections and was featured at COVERGIRL NY with a Billboard feature in Time Square during NYFW this past February. I am also a published designer and have been featured in several International Magazines." Says Justin.

If you would like to find out more about Justin, you can follow him on Instagram @theofficialjus10h. You can also check out his website www.jus10h.org to see his clothing and designs.

