Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc (LESG LN) Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2020 / 18:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM ESG Trend Leaders UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 19.6351 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4167757 CODE: LESG LN ISIN: LU1769088581 ISIN: LU1769088581 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESG LN Sequence No.: 79910 EQS News ID: 1109871 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 04, 2020 12:25 ET (16:25 GMT)