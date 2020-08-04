Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc (LCAL LN) Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 04-Aug-2020 / 18:27 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI EM Asia UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 03-Aug-2020 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 10.5904 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9493863 CODE: LCAL LN ISIN: LU1781541849 ISIN: LU1781541849 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCAL LN Sequence No.: 79920 EQS News ID: 1109891 End of Announcement EQS News Service

