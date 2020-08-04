Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.: Torchlight Receives Nasdaq Extension

PLANO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) ("Torchlight" or the "Company"), today received a letter from NASDAQ for an extension to meet its minimum bid requirement with NASDAQ for 180 days or until Feb 1, 2021.

"We have remained in compliance with all aspects of our listing with the exception of the minimum bid price," stated John Brda CEO of Torchlight. "The extension received today allows us 180 days to comply with the minimum bid requirement and more importantly, it gives the Company time to recover from the pandemic. In the next six months, we hope to make good progress on the sale of our non-core assets as well as bringing in a suitor or partner on the Orogrande project."

About Torchlight Energy

Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH), based in Plano, Texas, is a high growth oil and gas Exploration and Production (E&P) company with a primary focus on acquisition and development of highly profitable domestic oil fields. The company has assets focused in West and Central Texas where their targets are established plays such as the Permian Basin. For additional information on the Company, please visit www.torchlightenergy.com.

