Today, Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics UK (TADE UK) announced the latest business unit addition to its brand portfolio, Teledyne Energetics UK, headquartered in Lincoln, England.

Visit the home page of the company's new website here. The new website gives an overview of the Energetics UK systems, subsystems, and component offerings, which are ITAR-free and designed and manufactured exclusively in the UK. The website promotes the company's extensive heritage in all major deployment theatres including aerospace, land, surface maritime, subsea ASW and LEO launch.

TADE UK is now comprised of 8 distinct business units, including Teledyne CML Composites; Teledyne Defence Space; Teledyne Defence Australia; Teledyne Energetics UK; Teledyne Labtech Limited; Teledyne Lincoln Microwave; Teledyne Paradise Datacom; and Teledyne Reynolds UK.

Teledyne Energetics UK designs and develops solutions for the safety, arming, and initiation technology sector, in particular military energetic devices from components through to complete systems. Some of the flagship product lines include active vehicle safety systems; sea mine fuzes; modular artillery fuzes; flight termination units; electronic Safe Arm Units (eSAUs); and electronic Ignition Safety Devices (eISDs).

"By joining the Teledyne Defense Aerospace Electronics UK family of companies under our own new Teledyne brand, we believe Energetics UK can better define our capabilities to customers as we execute go-to-market strategies," said Brion Weller, General Manager of Teledyne Energetics UK. "We can now better leverage the complementary technologies and global sales presence of our fellow TADE UK business units to grow our business opportunities globally."

Originally part of the Teledyne e2v family, the new Teledyne Energetics UK has been active in safety, arming, and initiation technology since 1984. Building on the existing high speed switch tube technology, early development activity began with Exploding Foil Initiator (EFI) technology in conjunction with RARDE (now QinetiQ and Dstl).

Today, Teledyne Energetics UK supplies eSAU and eISD units to over 27 active weapons systems, including missiles, torpedoes, and Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) systems for warhead initiation and rocket motor ignition.

Teledyne Energetics also delivers a range of services to its global customer base. Design services include modelling and testing of fully packaged circuitry for control and initiation of detonators. For manufacturing and test, the Energetics UK facility in Lincoln is licensed to store and test explosives and is certified for BS-EN-ISO 9001:2015, BS-EN-ISO 14001:2015, and BS-EN-ISO45001:2018.

For more information on the new Teledyne Energetics UK and its products and capabilities, contact them at energeticsuk@teledyne.com.

ABOUT TELEDYNE AEROSPACE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS UK (TADE UK)

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, the business units of Teledyne Aerospace Defense Electronics UK have a long and distinguished history operating in the UK since 1947. With capabilities that have supported both the UK and European armed forces, TADE UK's product and services support applications in airborne, commercial aviation, energy, energetics, electronic warfare, industrial, maritime, missiles, radar, satcom, space, test and measurement and more. TADE UK offers highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, TADE UK is a business segment of Teledyne Technologies, Inc., a leading provider of sophisticated instrumentation, digital imaging products and software, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. www.teledyne.com. Our business unit websites can be found on www.teledynedefelec.com.

