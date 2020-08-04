Vivid Capital LTD: The Proof is in the Predictions - Vivid Capital Goes from Strength to Strength as Users Learn to Generate Consistent Profit with New Forex and Cryptocurrency Trading Courses

Create your own economy and profitably trade the financial market with Vivid Capital's precise strategies.

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Vivid Capital (VC) is an online platform that teaches forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrency trading. The platform both educates and guides beginner traders whilst excelling and advancing experienced ones. With access to expert advice and lifetime admission to online courses, tools, and resources, the students are able to learn how professionals consistently generate income.

Sounds good but never heard of Vivid Capital?

Trading expert Gio Paris launched Vivid Capital off the back of his own personal success in forex and trading. The 23-year-old started trading in 2015 and has never looked back since. After expertly navigating the markets and creating the blueprint for formulating consistent profits, Gio has decided to impart his knowledge and experience with aspiring traders. The company has seen remarkable success since launching, with tens of students and brand-new partnerships in place.

Under the leadership of Gio Paris, VC is all set to bring a revolution in the financial world. Paris stated, "We have helped multiple students get funded with proprietary trading firms and become full-time traders. We have 2 online courses - one for Forex, commodities, and indices and another specifically for Cryptocurrency. Both courses teach you how to profitably trade these respective markets and steadily make money. We also have a private mentoring service where we spend 1 hour per week doing 1-to-1 sessions with the students."

Don't trust the expert?

The proof is in the predictions. Gio Paris' competence is evident in the realizations of his predictions. At the start of the year Gold was circa $1,500 and Gio distinctively predicted that it would hit $1,800 in 2020, a level it had not been at since 2012 and sure enough, it did in July! He also predicted that Silver would hit $21 in 2020, a level the metal had not been since 2016, and in July that prediction also came pass. With Bitcoin previously at $7,500 Gio made the prediction for it to hit $14,000 in 2020, which now is looking very likely. All of these are just examples of the precise knowledge and foresight Gio has within the industry. In a matter of months these expert predictions, passion and diligence have taken Gio from humble beginnings to an extravagant lifestyle, driving a BMW i8 and travelling the world.

As stated by one of the platforms most proficient users "When it comes to trading, Vivid Capital is the place to be. Gio really compiled accurate information in a simple to follow course. VC has enabled me to raise my own capital and trade the financial markets with strategy and confidence."

Okay but what does this mean for me?

Ultimately it means Vivid Capital is an optimal investment opportunity for individuals who are willing to take the next steps to excel their career beyond the limitations of the day to day 9-5 and secure their pathway to financial freedom. Got more questions or ready to sign up? Message Gio on Instagram @gioparis23. To find out more about vivid capital click here.

