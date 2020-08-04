Technavio has been monitoring the global bicycle lights market size and it is poised to grow by 132.27 million units during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 8% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Augusta Benelux BV, CATEYE Co. Ltd. Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Mujo International Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems, Serfas, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Health, environmental, and economic benefits of cycling have been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the increase in the cost of bicycles with the addition of lights might hamper market growth.

Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Bicycle Lights Market is segmented as below:

End-user by Volume Aftermarket Stock Fitted

Geography Europe APAC North America South America MEA



Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our bicycle lights market report covers the following areas:

Bicycle Lights Market size

Bicycle Lights Market trends

Bicycle Lights Market industry analysis

This study identifies the increase in government initiatives promoting cycling as one of the prime reasons driving the bicycle lights market growth during the next few years.

Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the bicycle lights market, including some of the vendors such as Augusta Benelux BV, CATEYE Co. Ltd. Garmin Ltd., Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Lezyne USA Inc., Mujo International Ltd., NiteRider Technical Lighting Systems, Serfas, TOPEAK Inc., and Trek Bicycle Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Bicycle Lights Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Bicycle Lights Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist bicycle lights market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the bicycle lights market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the bicycle lights market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of bicycle lights market vendors

