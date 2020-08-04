Technavio has been monitoring the global influenza diagnostics market size and it is poised to grow by USD 1.32 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will decelerate during the forecast period. Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
The growing demand for POCT has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the lack of laboratory infrastructure in developing regions might hamper market growth.
Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Segmentation
Influenza Diagnostics Market is segmented as below:
- End-user
- Hospitals And Diagnostic Laboratories
- Academic And Research Centers
- Home Care
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our influenza diagnostics market report covers the following areas:
- Influenza Diagnostics Market size
- Influenza Diagnostics Market trends
- Influenza Diagnostics Market industry analysis
This study identifies the rising approvals for influenza diagnostic products as one of the prime reasons driving the influenza diagnostics market growth during the next few years.
Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the influenza diagnostics market, including some of the vendors such as Abbott Laboratories, Biocartis Group NV, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Danaher Corp., DiaSorin Spa, GenMark Diagnostics Inc., Meridian Bioscience Inc., Quidel Corp., Siemens Healthineers AG, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the influenza diagnostics market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Influenza Diagnostics Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist influenza diagnostics market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the influenza diagnostics market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the influenza diagnostics market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of influenza diagnostics market vendors
Table Of Contents :
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Hospitals and diagnostic laboratories Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Academic and research centers Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Home care Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by End-user
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- Point-of-care testing Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Immunodiagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Molecular diagnostics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer Landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Asia Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- ROW Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
Market Drivers
Market Challenges
Market Trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Abbott Laboratories
- bioMérieux SA
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Hologic Inc.
- Quidel Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
