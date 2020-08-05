Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 05.08.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 642 internationalen Medien
Sensations-News schiebt diese Aktie aus dem Pennystock-Dasein!?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
05.08.2020 | 00:08
123 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces that, that, effective July 31, 2020, Sheng-Chieh Huang has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Huang for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

ABOUT Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had been developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. The Company is seeking to change its main business activities as set out in a press release dated July 14, 2020. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Parr, CEO
Chris@dimensionfive.ca

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Dimension Five Technologies Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/600318/Dimension-Five-Announces-Resignation-of-Director

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.