Dimension Five Technologies Inc.: Dimension Five Announces Resignation of Director

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 4, 2020 / Dimension Five Technologies Inc. (CSE:DFT) (the "Company") announces that, that, effective July 31, 2020, Sheng-Chieh Huang has resigned as a director of the Company. The Company thanks Mr. Huang for his service and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.

ABOUT Dimension Five Technologies Inc.

Dimension Five Technologies Inc., based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, had been developing a new investing platform that helps connect early stage companies with investors. The Company is seeking to change its main business activities as set out in a press release dated July 14, 2020. Additional information on Dimension Five is available on the company's website at http://www.dimensionfive.ca.

For further information, please contact :

Chris Parr, CEO

Chris@dimensionfive.ca

