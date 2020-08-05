4 August 2020

TechnipFMC plc ("TechnipFMC") (NYSE: FTI) (Paris: FTI) announces that on 4 August 2020, it filed a Registration Statement on Form S-3 ("Form S-3") under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which automatically became effective upon filing.

The Form S-3 will enable TechnipFMC to issue and sell its securities, including ordinary shares, preference shares, debt securities, guarantees, warrants, share purchase contracts, and units, from time to time, in one or more offerings. The specific terms of any offering, including the price at which such securities will be sold, will be determined and will be described in a separate prospectus supplement filed with the SEC at the time of such offering.

This release is for informational purposes only, and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any security. Any offer of securities covered by the Form S-3 will be made solely by means of a prospectus included in the Form S-3 and a prospectus supplement with respect to such offering.

A copy of the Form S-3 can be found on the SEC website (www.sec.gov) and on the TechnipFMC website (investors.technipfmc.com).

A copy of the Form S-3 has also been submitted to the U.K. National Storage Mechanism on the date of this announcement and is, or will shortly be, available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

