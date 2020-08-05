Technavio has been monitoring the global selective soldering equipment market size and it is poised to grow by USD 42.21 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. EBSO GmbH, Hentec Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Japan Unix Co. Ltd., Juki Corp., Kurtz Holding GmbH Co. Beteiligungs KG, Nordson Corp., Pillarhouse International Ltd., SEHO Systems GmbH, and Seika Corp. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Increasing electronics production has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, the rising cost pressure might hamper market growth.

Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Selective Soldering Equipment Market is segmented as below:

Application Networking And Communication Consumer Electronics Automotive MI And I Aerospace And Defense

Geography APAC North America Europe South America MEA



Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our selective soldering equipment market report covers the following areas:

Selective Soldering Equipment Market size

Selective Soldering Equipment Market trends

Selective Soldering Equipment Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing development of high-speed selective soldering equipment as one of the prime reasons driving the selective soldering equipment market growth during the next few years.

Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the selective soldering equipment market, including some of the vendors such as EBSO GmbH, Hentec Industries Inc., Illinois Tool Works Inc., Japan Unix Co. Ltd., Juki Corp., Kurtz Holding GmbH Co. Beteiligungs KG, Nordson Corp., Pillarhouse International Ltd., SEHO Systems GmbH, and Seika Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the selective soldering equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Selective Soldering Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist selective soldering equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the selective soldering equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the selective soldering equipment market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of selective soldering equipment market vendors

