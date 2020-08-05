The global hair styling products market size is expected to grow by USD 2.67 billion as per Technavio. This marks a significant market growth compared to the 2019 growth estimates due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic in the first half of 2020. Steady growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3%. Request Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Hair Styling Products Market Analysis Report by Product (HCGP, Hair styling spray, and Dry shampoo) and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and MEA), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

The market is driven by the innovation and portfolio extension. In addition, the rise in number of fashion-conscious consumers is anticipated to boost the growth of the hair styling products market.

Growing purchasing power and rising disposable income across the world have increased the consumer spend on premium haircare products. In addition, with the rising consumer demand for innovative products, vendors are increasing their R&D efforts to introduce new products made of superior quality ingredients and new technologies. These products can also be used for professional treatment of hair-related issues and are thus priced higher than regular hair styling products. This is resulting in product premiumization as well as the expansion of product portfolios of vendors which in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the global hair styling products market.

Major Five Hair Styling Products Companies:

Amway Corp.

Amway Corp. has business operations under four segments: nutrition, beauty, home, and energy and spot. The company offers hair styling equipments under the brands, Satinique and Body Blends.

Coty Inc.

Coty Inc. operates its business through three segments: consumer beauty, luxury, and professional beauty. The company offers hair styling equipment under the brand, Wella Professionals.

Henkel AG Co. KGaA

Henkel AG Co. KGaA has business operations under various segments, such as adhesives for consumers, craftmenship and building; industrial adhesives; beauty care; and laundry and home care. The company offers hair styling products under the brand, Syoss.

Kao Corp.

Kao Corp. operates its business through various segments, such as cosmetics business, skin care and hair care business, human health care business, fabric and home care business, and chemical business. The company offers hair styling products under the brands, Asience, Biore, Blaune, Cape, Essential, GUHL, and others.

LOreal SA

LOreal SA has business operations under various segments, such as skincare, haircare, makeup, fragrances, and hygiene products. The company offers hair styling products under the brand, Elnett.

Hair Styling Products Product Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

HCGP

Hair styling spray

Dry shampoo

Hair Styling Products Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD bn, 2020-2024)

Europe

North America

APAC

South America

MEA

