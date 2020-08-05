WheelHouse IT: Optimize Your Microsoft Investment While Unlocking Your Team's Microsoft Knowledge

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 5, 2020 / As Information Technology becomes deeper ingrained in every aspect of life, more businesses, industries, economies, hospitals, and governments have come to rely on it for their daily operations.

With technology literally keeping businesses operable during these unique times, the proper solutions and management of those solutions need to be in place. Today, we highlight WheelHouse IT, an IT support and Managed Services Provider headquartered in South Florida with offices in New York and Los Angeles, provides these services and support to clients across the country. A trusted name in technology, WheelHouse IT has gained national recognition with its 20 years in business.

Best known for helping businesses navigate and adopt the Microsoft ecosystem, WheelHouse IT streamlines and increases productivity and collaboration while providing best-in-class service and support for each custom technology infrastructure.

Moreover, the company includes end-user training with each Microsoft license they sell, which is consistently updated by following the Microsoft road map and designed by Microsoft MVPs. This on-demand library contains over 3,500 to-the-point videos about everything in the Microsoft ecosystem, which includes tools and features available in Microsoft 365, Office Applications, Windows 10, and basic security training, work from home tips, and even offers the ability for businesses to upload their own custom content.

WheelHouse IT's Director of Growth, Rory Cooksey says "We often find that because the Microsoft ecosystem is so robust that users don't have the resources to learn it all," he continues by saying "we are excited to empower users with an on-demand solution that allows them to learn as they go. Our eTraining solution has an easy-to-use interface allowing you to quickly find the resources you need to be successful!"

What makes WheelHouse IT unique from the rest is that it helps organizations save money by optimizing their Microsoft ecosystem, allowing them to streamline collaboration tools that are usually found in separate applications like Zoom, GoToMeeting, and DropBox. These additions cause unnecessary operational expenses when the tools are already included in the Microsoft tool stack.

"Often we see that organizations have adopted various collaboration tools and they don't realize that they are already paying for a tool that does it all within the Microsoft ecosystem. We pride ourselves in consulting our clients on the in's and out's of their Microsoft investment while working to cut costs that might overlap." Gani Zebersky, CEO, WheelHouse IT

Additionally, most organizations budget spending on their Azure cloud environment annually. However, most are unaware of how much they are actually spending on these services. Unless IT departments are closely watching their Azure cloud spend, they end up paying for more than they need to. As a Microsoft Gold partner, WheelHouse IT actively works to optimize its clients Azure investments month over month. They understand that clients run on tight budgets and work to ensure that cloud spending does not get out of control.

WheelHouse IT prides itself in satisfying the rigorous requirements set by Microsoft to have won Microsoft's SMB Partner of the Year and attained the following recognition: Silver Collaboration and Content, Gold Cloud Platform, Silver Datacenter, Gold Cloud Productivity, Gold Enterprise Mobility Management, Gold Small and Midmarket Cloud Solutions, Microsoft Education Partner. As such, the company is well-known for optimizing other firms' Microsoft infrastructure to help reduce their monthly spending. With their astounding knowledge and expertise on the Microsoft network, the company is well-prepared to consult and support the clients on the Microsoft licenses that they hold.

The company's team consists of over 50 IT professionals who keep the operations running smoothly. The company has clients across the country as well as a focus in South Florida, New York, and Los Angeles.

To learn more about how WheelHouse IT can help your organization save money and optimize your Microsoft spend, be it with Microsoft 365, Office 365, or the Azure cloud, visit their dedicated page on Microsoft 365 and Azure. If you are curious to learn more about their training solution, you can also visit their training site here.

