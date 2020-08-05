F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd: Roche announces FDA authorisation for the first Epstein-Barr virus quantitative test on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems to improve care for transplant patients

FDA granted de novo class II for cobas EBV test following the agency's Breakthrough Device designation

Accurate monitoring of Epstein-Barr virus DNA levels is critical, as they are associated with a range of life threatening-diseases including cancer in transplant patients

Test meets World Health Organization standards for consistent result reporting among laboratories across the U.S., allowing for results to be easily comparable across hospitals and labs





Basel, 5 August 2020 - Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorised the cobas EBV test. This is the first quantitative in vitro diagnostic test for Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) DNA in the United States. This authorisation gives healthcare professionals a key tool in monitoring transplant patients at risk for complications from infections or reactivations of EBV, by providing the ability to run a large number of patient tests for this virus in a short period of time.



"Monitoring of Epstein-Barr virus DNA can help prevent progression of life-threatening diseases, such as cancer in transplant patients," said Thomas Schinecker, CEO Roche Diagnostics. "The EBV test helps set a new standard of care for patients, as healthcare professionals now can act early in the management of this virus with best-in-class monitoring tools and can make more informed decisions when treating patients."



The cobas EBV test is a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) viral load test that runs on the fully automated and widely available cobas 6800 and cobas 8800 Systems. The test has been calibrated to the World Health Organization (WHO) International Standard. This means that test results are reported in international measures, making it possible for laboratories anywhere in the U.S. to obtain comparable results when measuring levels of EBV DNA.



The test was previously granted FDA Breakthrough Device designation, which enables an expedited review process for medical devices that provide improved treatment or diagnosis of life-threatening diseases or conditions.



About the cobas EBV test

The cobas EBV test is a real-time PCR (polymerase chain reaction) viral load test with dual target technology, which provides quantitative accuracy and guards against the risk of sequence variations that may be present in the Epstein-Barr virus. The cobas EBV test has robust coverage with a limit of detection of 18.8 IU/mL and an expanded linear range from 35 IU/mL to 1E+08 IU/mL in EDTA plasma.



The test offers an alternative to lab-developed tests (LDTs) or Assay Specific Reagents (ASR) combinations, potentially minimising variability and complexity in testing, reducing workload and alleviating risk for laboratories. The test supports the goal of result standardisation across institutions by providing reproducible, high-quality results for clinical decision-making.



The fully automated cobas EBV test can be run on the cobas 6800/8800 Systems providing absolute automation with proven performance and flexibility. Simultaneous testing with CMV or other virology tests leads to time savings and increased efficiency.



About Epstein-Barr virus (EBV)

Epstein-Barr virus is a member of the herpes virus family and has been associated with a range of cancers in transplant patients, such as post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder (PTLD). Once infection with EBV occurs, the virus establishes as a latent form and can remain in the body. Most people harbor EBV with no long-term clinical ramifications.



EBV spreads most commonly through bodily fluids, primarily saliva. This does not always cause symptoms, but people with weakened immune systems, including transplant patients, are more likely to develop symptoms if EBV reactivates.1



About the cobas 6800/8800 Systems

When every moment matters, the fully automated cobas 6800/8800 Systems offer the fastest time to results with the highest throughput and the longest walk-away time available among automated molecular platforms. The systems provide up to 96 results in about 3 hours and 384 results for the cobas 6800 System and 1,056 results for the cobas 8800 System in an 8-hour shift.*



Both systems make it possible for labs to perform up to three tests in the same run with no pre-sorting required. The systems also enable up to eight hours (cobas 6800 System) and four hours (cobas 8800 System) of walk-away time with minimal user interaction.*



These real-time PCR systems serve the areas of infectious disease, donor screening, sexual health, transplant, respiratory and antimicrobial stewardship.



