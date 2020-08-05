Unisys Corporation - Second quarter financial results

Unisys Announces Second-Quarter Results

Full-Year Revenue Expectations Unchanged, First Detailed Post COVID-19 Perspective on Profitability Expectations, Sequential Services Margin Expansion and Strong Liquidity Position

Full-year revenue expectations unchanged relative to end of Q1 at (10)% YoY

Current expectations for full-year non-GAAP operating profit margin between 5.2% and 6.7%

Services gross profit margin of 15.5%, up 260 basis points sequentially

Strong cash balance of $782 million , relative to $790 million at the end of the first quarter

Total company revenue of $439 million , relative to $569 million in prior-year period

Total company operating profit margin of (1.9)%, relative to 9.3% in prior-year period, largely due to timing of ClearPath Forward renewals within Technology

Non-GAAP operating profit (5) margin of 0.2%, relative to 9.8% in prior-year period

Total company pipeline (2) up 10.1% sequentially versus the first quarter

Services Total Contract Value(3) ("TCV") up 1.4% year over year

Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) today reported second-quarter 2020 financial results. "Our revenue expectations are unchanged for the full year 2020 and we now have enough visibility to provide profitability expectations for the year. Our client satisfaction is high, represented by an industry-leading Net Promoter Score, and our liquidity is strong coming out of the most challenging COVID-19 quarter." said Unisys Chairman and CEO Peter A. Altabef. "Approximately half of the year-over-year revenue decline in the quarter was due to COVID-related impacts within Services. The rest was driven by intra-year shifts in ClearPath Forward renewal timing, currency movement and expected declines in our check-processing JV. While non-GAAP operating profit was down year over year, over 90 percent of this was due to lighter ClearPath Forward renewals in the quarter, which we view as a timing issue only."

Second-Quarter 2020 Highlights

YoY Revenue Growth YoY Profitability Revenue

Growth Services

Revenue

Growth Technology

Revenue

Growth Operating

Profit

Margin Net Income

Margin EBITDA

Margin Diluted

EPS GAAP (22.9%) (17.7%) (51.6%) GAAP (1.9%) (17.4%) (4.1%) ($1.21) Constant-Currency (GAAP) (19.8%) (14.4%) (49.7%) YoY Change (1,120) bps (1,750) bps (1,430) bps N/M Non-GAAP (22.0%) (16.5%) N/A Non-GAAP 0.2% (2.2%) 11.4% ($0.15) YoY Change (960) bps (820) bps (540) bps N/M

Beginning January 1, 2020, the historical results of the company's U.S. Federal business have been reflected in the company's consolidated financial statements as discontinued operations. Prior-period amounts have been reclassified to reflect the company's U.S. Federal business as discontinued operations. Throughout this release we only refer to the company's continuing operations.

Summary of Second-Quarter 2020 Business Results

Company:

Second-quarter revenue was $438.8 million, versus $569.4 million in the prior-year period, down 22.9% year over year (down 19.8% on a constant-currency(1) basis). Non-GAAP adjusted revenue(4) was $438.8 million, relative to $562.9 million in the prior-year period. Of the year-over-year declines, approximately half were due to impacts of COVID-19, including declines in field services, travel and transportation and volume-based BPO contracts; while the rest were due to the timing of ClearPath Forward contract renewals, currency movement and expected declines in the company's UK-based check-processing JV.

Second-quarter total company operating profit was $(8.5) million, versus $53.0 million in the prior-year period, and operating profit margin was (1.9)%, versus 9.3% in the second quarter of 2019. Total company non-GAAP operating profit was $0.8 million, versus $55.3 million in the prior-year period, and non-GAAP operating profit margin was 0.2%, versus 9.8% in the second quarter of 2019. Of the year-over-year decline in non-GAAP operating profit, $50.2 million was attributable to the flow through effect of lower Technology revenue (due to ClearPath Forward renewal timing) on a relatively fixed base of software development and support costs.

Net loss for the second quarter was $76.5 million versus net income of $0.7 million in the prior-year period. Similarly, the loss per share was $1.21, compared to earnings per share of $0.01 in the prior-year period. These metrics were impacted by $66.8 million of charges ($1.06 per share) in the period, including $28.5 million related to the early extinguishment of debt associated with the repayment of the previously-outstanding senior secured notes. Non-GAAP net loss for the second quarter was $9.7 million, versus non-GAAP net income of $33.6 million in the prior-year period. Non-GAAP diluted loss per share(9) was $0.15, versus non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 in the prior-year period. These year-over-year declines were largely due to the issues noted above with respect to revenue and operating profit.

Adjusted EBITDA(8) was $50.2 million, relative to $94.5 million in the prior-year period, due to the issues noted above with respect to revenue and operating profit. Net income margin was (17.4)%, compared to 0.1% in the prior-year period, due to the profitability and charges noted above. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 11.4%, relative to 16.8% in the prior-year period.

Second-quarter cash used in operations was $14.2 million, versus operating cash flow of $50.9 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted free cash flow(11) was $(37.1) million, versus $14.3 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year cash flow comparisons were impacted by significantly higher Technology revenue in the second quarter of 2019, based on ClearPath Forward renewal timing. At June 30, 2020, the company had $782.2 million in cash and cash equivalents, relative to $789.6 million at the end of the first quarter.

Pipeline:

Total company pipeline was up 10.1% sequentially versus the end of the first quarter.

Full-Year Expectations:

Full-year revenue expectations are unchanged relative to the end of the first quarter at (10)% YoY. Profitability expectations were not provided in the first quarter; however, the company's current expectations for full-year non-GAAP operating profit margin are between 5.2% and 6.7%.

Services:

Services revenue in the second quarter was $396.0 million, relative to $481.0 million in the prior-year period, down 17.7% year over year (down 14.4% in constant-currency). Services non-GAAP adjusted revenue was $396.0 million, relative to $474.5 million in the prior-year period. These declines were largely due to the COVID-19-related impact on field services, travel and transportation and volume-based BPO contracts, as well as anticipated declines in the company's UK-based check-processing JV. Services gross profit margin was 15.5%, versus 16.5% in the second quarter of 2019 and up 260 basis points sequentially versus the first quarter. Non-GAAP adjusted Services gross profit margin(6) was up 20 basis points year over year to 15.5%, versus 15.3% in the prior-year period, and was up 280 basis points sequentially. Services operating profit margin was (0.4)%, versus 1.9% in the second quarter of 2019. Second-quarter non-GAAP adjusted Services operating profit(7) margin was (0.4)%, versus 0.5% in the prior-year period, and was up 310 basis points sequentially. The year-over-year declines in operating profit margin were largely due to the flow-through impact of lower revenues against SG&A costs that are more fixed in the short-term, relative to cost of revenue. Services backlog was $3.6 billion, relative to $3.7 billion at the end of the first quarter. Services TCV was up 1.4% year over year.

Technology:

Second-quarter Technology revenue was $42.8 million, relative to $88.4 million in the prior-year period, down 51.6% year over year (down 49.7% in constant currency), largely driven by intra-year timing shifts of four ClearPath Forward contract renewals. Two of these were signed earlier than expected as noted in the first quarter, and two were delayed from the second quarter and are now expected to be signed in the third quarter. Second-quarter Technology gross profit margin was 42.0%, compared to 78.1% in the prior-year period. Technology operating profit margin was 2.2%, versus 56.7% in the prior-year period. Technology costs are largely related to software development and overhead and so are relatively fixed in the short term. As a result, margins in Technology were down more significantly than the declines in Services.

Select Second-Quarter Contract Signings:

In the second quarter, the company entered into several noteworthy contracts:

Focus on InteliServe : Unisys has extended and expanded its relationship with a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders. Unisys will now deliver its InteliServe solution alongside technology from ServiceNow to enable omnichannel service desk support for improved end user experience and lower cost. The engagement is also designed with a focus on flexibility to allow for the fast integration of new technology and services as the company evolves its digital workplace and growth agendas.

: Unisys has extended and expanded its relationship with a leading provider of innovative technology solutions for the treatment of cancer and brain disorders. Unisys will now deliver its InteliServe solution alongside technology from ServiceNow to enable omnichannel service desk support for improved end user experience and lower cost. The engagement is also designed with a focus on flexibility to allow for the fast integration of new technology and services as the company evolves its digital workplace and growth agendas. Focus on CloudForte : Unisys entered into a new expanded contract with a global commercial real estate services firm for whom Unisys had previously been providing IT service management (ITSM) and managed services support. Under this new-scope contract, Unisys will now provide a full suite of IT outsourcing services, including CloudForte to optimize their cloud environment. Unisys will also provide InteliServe to automate the client's digital workplace support experience, highlighting Unisys' ability to provide best-in-class solutions and services across a wide spectrum of today's digital business needs.

: Unisys entered into a new expanded contract with a global commercial real estate services firm for whom Unisys had previously been providing IT service management (ITSM) and managed services support. Under this new-scope contract, Unisys will now provide a full suite of IT outsourcing services, including CloudForte to optimize their cloud environment. Unisys will also provide InteliServe to automate the client's digital workplace support experience, highlighting Unisys' ability to provide best-in-class solutions and services across a wide spectrum of today's digital business needs. Focus on Security Services : A Unisys partner secured a multi-year contract with a leading U.S.-based service organization to provide Unisys Stealth security software and deployment services, establishing a software-defined perimeter that uses identity-based micro-segmentation to reduce their attack surface globally and protect critical applications across an assortment of IT infrastructures; including data centers, retail stores and distribution centers.

Tax Asset Plan Termination

The company announced that its board of directors [unanimously] approved the early termination of its one-year Tax Asset Protection Plan (the "Plan"), adopted on February 5, 2020, advancing the expiration date from February 5, 2021 to August 4, 2020. Stockholders do not have to take any action as a result of the early termination. The Plan was designed to protect Unisys' valuable tax assets in connection with the sale of its U.S. Federal business to Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC), which was completed on March 13, 2020 (the "Transaction"), by discouraging persons from acquiring more than 4.9% of Unisys' common stock. Following the completion of the Transaction, Unisys' board of directors determined that the Plan is no longer necessary to protect such tax assets and that termination of the Plan is in the best interests of its stockholders. Tax asset protection plans similar to the Plan may be adopted in the future if the board of directors determines that it is in the best interests of the company and its stockholders at that time.

Conference Call

Unisys will hold a conference call today at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its results. The listen-only webcast, as well as the accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed on the Unisys Investor website at www.unisys.com/investor. Following the call, an audio replay of the webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, can be accessed through the same link.

UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS) (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue Services $ 396.0 $ 481.0 $ 821.9 $ 955.0 Technology 42.8 88.4 132.3 168.9 438.8 569.4 954.2 1,123.9 Costs and expenses Cost of revenue: Services 340.0 399.1 715.7 795.9 Technology 23.9 17.7 50.5 50.3 363.9 416.8 766.2 846.2 Selling, general and administrative 80.2 92.4 167.0 183.3 Research and development 3.2 7.2 9.4 16.2 447.3 516.4 942.6 1,045.7 Operating income (loss) (8.5) 53.0 11.6 78.2 Interest expense 4.6 16.2 18.5 31.7 Other expense, net (53.7) (28.9) (101.8) (59.3) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income

taxes (66.8) 7.9 (108.7) (12.8) Provision for income taxes 9.7 3.6 20.5 13.0 Consolidated net income (loss) from continuing operations (76.5) 4.3 (129.2) (25.8) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - 3.6 0.5 6.2 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Unisys Corporation (76.5) 0.7 (129.7) (32.0) Income (loss) from discontinued operations, net of tax (2.1) 25.5 1,066.4 38.8 Net income (loss) attributable to Unisys Corporation $ (78.6) $ 26.2 $ 936.7 $ 6.8 Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Unisys Corporation Basic Continuing Operations $ (1.21) $ 0.01 $ (2.06) $ (0.62) Disontinuing Operations $ (0.04) $ 0.50 $ 16.97 $ 0.75 Total $ (1.25) $ 0.51 $ 14.91 $ 0.13 Diluted Continuing Operations $ (1.21) $ 0.01 $ (2.06) $ (0.62) Disontinuing Operations $ (0.04) $ 0.49 $ 16.97 $ 0.75 Total $ (1.25) $ 0.50 $ 14.91 $ 0.13 Shares used in the per share computations (in thousands): Basic 63,010 51,782 62,830 51,600 Diluted 63,010 52,110 62,830 51,600

UNISYS CORPORATION SEGMENT RESULTS (Unaudited) (Millions) Total Eliminations Services Technology Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 Customer revenue $ 438.8 $ - $ 396.0 $ 42.8 Intersegment - (2.4) - 2.4 Total revenue $ 438.8 $ (2.4) $ 396.0 $ 45.2 Gross profit percent 17.1 % 15.5 % 42.0 % Operating profit (loss) percent (1.9)% (0.4)% 2.2 % Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Customer revenue $ 569.4 $ - $ 481.0 $ 88.4 Intersegment - (2.1) - 2.1 Total revenue $ 569.4 $ (2.1) $ 481.0 $ 90.5 Gross profit percent 26.8 % 16.5 % 78.1 % Operating profit percent 9.3 % 1.9 % 56.7 % Total Eliminations Services Technology Six Months Ended June 30, 2020 Customer revenue $ 954.2 $ - $ 821.9 $ 132.3 Intersegment - (4.9) - 4.9 Total revenue $ 954.2 $ (4.9) $ 821.9 $ 137.2 Gross profit percent 19.7 % 14.2 % 59.6 % Operating profit percent 1.2 % (1.9)% 31.5 % Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Customer revenue $ 1,123.9 $ - $ 955.0 $ 168.9 Intersegment - (4.5) - 4.5 Total revenue $ 1,123.9 $ (4.5) $ 955.0 $ 173.4 Gross profit percent 24.7 % 15.8 % 68.6 % Operating profit percent 7.0 % 0.8 % 45.9 %

UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Millions) June 30, 2020 December 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 782.2 $ 538.8 Accounts receivable, net 364.5 417.7 Contract assets 39.0 38.4 Inventories 14.8 16.4 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 119.6 100.7 Current assets of discontinued operations - 109.3 Total current assets 1,320.1 1,221.3 Properties 761.2 784.0 Less-accumulated depreciation and amortization 652.7 668.0 Properties, net 108.5 116.0 Outsourcing assets, net 182.1 202.1 Marketable software, net 187.5 186.8 Operating lease right-of-use assets 66.3 71.4 Prepaid postretirement assets 136.1 136.2 Deferred income taxes 109.0 114.0 Goodwill 108.6 110.4 Restricted cash 10.2 13.0 Other long-term assets 170.9 198.9 Long-term assets of discontinued operations - 133.9 Total assets $ 2,399.3 $ 2,504.0 Liabilities and deficit Current liabilities: Notes payable $ 60.3 $ - Current maturities of long-term-debt 97.5 13.5 Accounts payable 161.6 204.3 Deferred revenue 217.8 246.4 Other accrued liabilities 255.6 316.7 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 146.4 Total current liabilities 792.8 927.3 Long-term debt 47.3 565.9 Long-term postretirement liabilities 1,574.4 1,960.2 Long-term deferred revenue 130.4 147.0 Long-term operating lease liabilities 47.9 56.0 Other long-term liabilities 45.2 47.6 Long-term liabilities of discontinued operations - 28.3 Commitments and contingencies Total Unisys Corporation stockholders' deficit (274.3) (1,265.4) Noncontrolling interests 35.6 37.1 Total deficit (238.7) (1,228.3) Total liabilities and deficit $ 2,399.3 $ 2,504.0

UNISYS CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) (Millions) Six Months Ended

June 30, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Consolidated net loss from continuing operations $ (129.2) $ (25.8) Income from discontinued operations, net of tax 1,066.4 38.8 Adjustments to reconcile consolidated net loss to net cash used for operating activities: Gain on sale of U.S. Federal business (1,057.4) - Loss on debt extinguishment 28.5 - Foreign currency translation losses 15.3 5.3 Non-cash interest expense 2.7 5.4 Employee stock compensation 8.0 7.3 Depreciation and amortization of properties 15.6 17.8 Depreciation and amortization of outsourcing assets 32.7 31.7 Amortization of marketable software 36.0 21.6 Other non-cash operating activities 1.3 (0.2) Loss on disposal of capital assets 0.5 1.3 Postretirement contributions (333.0) (47.7) Postretirement expense 48.4 47.1 Deferred income taxes, net (7.0) 2.7 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Receivables, net 39.6 10.1 Inventories 1.4 (0.3) Accounts payable and current liabilities (161.5) (140.3) Other liabilities 2.6 16.9 Other assets (3.0) (11.2) Net cash used for operating activities (392.1) (19.5) Cash flows from investing activities Net proceeds from sale of U.S. Federal business 1,159.4 - Proceeds from investments 1,735.3 1,704.1 Purchases of investments (1,755.9) (1,706.9) Investment in marketable software (36.7) (37.2) Capital additions of properties (10.6) (20.8) Capital additions of outsourcing assets (15.8) (39.7) Net proceeds from sale of properties - (0.2) Other (0.2) (0.4) Net cash provided by (used for) investing activities 1,075.5 (101.1) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from notes payable 60.3 - Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 4.0 28.1 Payments of long-term debt (448.4) (10.5) Cash paid for debt extinguishment (23.7) - Other (4.7) (4.5) Net cash (used for) provided by financing activities (412.5) 13.1 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (30.3) 0.9 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 240.6 (106.6) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 551.8 624.1 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 792.4 $ 517.5

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF SELECTED GAAP MEASURES TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited) (Millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Unisys Corporation $ (76.5) $ 0.7 $ (129.7) $ (32.0) Postretirement expense: pretax 24.9 23.6 48.4 47.1 tax 0.4 - 0.7 (0.1) net of tax 24.5 23.6 47.7 47.2 Debt extinguishment, cost reduction and other expenses: pretax 42.8 7.0 73.7 10.6 tax 0.5 0.3 1.1 1.0 net of tax 42.3 6.7 72.6 9.6 minority interest - 2.6 0.4 3.3 net of minority interest 42.3 9.3 73.0 12.9 Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Unisys Corporation (9.7) 33.6 (9.0) 28.1 Add interest expense on convertible notes - 5.0 - 10.0 Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Unisys

Corporation for diluted earnings per share $ (9.7) $ 38.6 $ (9.0) $ 38.1 Weighted average shares (thousands) 63,010 51,782 62,830 51,600 Plus incremental shares from assumed conversion: Employee stock plans - 328 422 Convertible notes - 21,868 - 21,868 Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares 63,010 73,978 62,830 73,890 Diluted earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations GAAP basis GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Unisys Corporation for diluted earnings per share $ (76.5) $ 0.7 $ (129.7) $ (32.0) Divided by weighted average shares 63,010 52,110 62,830 51,600 GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (1.21) $ 0.01 $ (2.06) $ (0.62) Non-GAAP basis Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Unisys Corporation for diluted earnings per share $ (9.7) $ 38.6 $ (9.0) $ 38.1 Divided by Non-GAAP adjusted weighted average shares 63,010 73,978 62,830 73,890 Non-GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.15) $ 0.52 $ (0.14) $ 0.52

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (Millions) FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash (used for) provided by operations $ (14.2) $ 50.9 $ (392.1) $ (19.5) Additions to marketable software (19.4) (19.2) (36.7) (37.2) Additions to properties (5.0) (10.1) (10.6) (20.8) Additions to outsourcing assets (11.0) (10.3) (15.8) (39.7) Free cash flow (49.6) 11.3 (455.2) (117.2) Postretirement funding 5.3 24.6 333.0 47.7 Discontinued operations (0.1) (34.0) (9.1) (51.7) Debt extinguishment, cost reduction and other payments, net of

reimbursements 7.3 12.4 17.1 21.9 Adjusted free cash flow $ (37.1) $ 14.3 $ (114.2) $ (99.3)

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP (Unaudited) (Millions) EBITDA Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income ( loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Unisys Corporation $ (76.5) $ 0.7 $ (129.7) $ (32.0) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests - 3.6 0.5 6.2 Interest expense, net of interest income of $2.4, $2.9, $4.7, $5.8

respectively* 2.2 13.3 13.8 25.9 Provision for income taxes 9.7 3.6 20.5 13.0 Depreciation 24.1 24.5 48.3 49.5 Amortization 22.4 12.1 36.0 21.6 EBITDA $ (18.1) $ 57.8 $ (10.6) $ 84.2 Postretirement expense 24.9 23.6 48.4 47.1 Debt extinguishment, cost reduction and other expenses** 42.8 7.0 73.7 9.5 Non-cash share based expense 2.9 2.6 8.0 7.3 Other expense, net adjustment*** (2.3) 3.5 2.1 11.1 Adjusted EBITDA $ 50.2 $ 94.5 $ 121.6 $ 159.2 *Included in other expense, net on the consolidated statements of income **Reduced for depreciation and amortization included above ***Other expense, net as reported on the consolidated statements of income less postretirement

expense, interest income and items included in debt extinguishment, cost reduction and other

expenses Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue $ 438.8 $ 569.4 $ 954.2 $ 1,123.9 Non-GAAP revenue $ 438.8 $ 562.9 $ 953.3 $ 1,115.4 Net income (loss) from continuing operations attributable

to Unisys Corporation as a percentage of revenue (17.4)% 0.1 % (13.6)% (2.8)% Non-GAAP net income (loss) from continuing operations

attributable to Unisys Corporation as a percentage of Non-

GAAP revenue (2.2)% 6.0 % (0.9)% 2.5 % Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of Non-GAAP revenue 11.4 % 16.8 % 12.8 % 14.3 %

UNISYS CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF SEGMENT REPORTING TO NON-GAAP SEGMENT REPORTING (Unaudited) (Millions) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Services Segment June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP total revenue $ 396.0 $ 481.0 $ 821.9 $ 955.0 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Non-GAAP revenue $ 396.0 $ 474.5 $ 821.0 $ 946.5 GAAP gross margin $ 61.5 $ 79.3 $ 116.4 $ 150.8 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Non-GAAP gross margin $ 61.5 $ 72.8 $ 115.5 $ 142.3 GAAP operating profit $ (1.6) $ 9.0 $ (15.6) $ 7.6 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) $ (1.6) $ 2.5 $ (16.5) $ (0.9) GAAP gross margin % 15.5% 16.5% 14.2% 15.8% Non-GAAP gross margin % 15.5% 15.3% 14.1% 15.0% GAAP operating profit % (0.4)% 1.9% (1.9)% 0.8% Non-GAAP operating profit (loss) % (0.4)% 0.5% (2.0)% (0.1)% Three Months Ended Six Months Ended Total Unisys June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP total revenue $ 438.8 $ 569.4 $ 954.2 $ 1,123.9 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Non-GAAP revenue $ 438.8 $ 562.9 $ 953.3 $ 1,115.4 GAAP gross margin $ 74.9 $ 152.6 $ 188.0 $ 277.7 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Cost reduction expense 6.9 (1.0) 12.8 (4.7) Non-GAAP gross margin $ 81.8 $ 145.1 $ 199.9 $ 264.5 GAAP operating profit $ (8.5) $ 53.0 $ 11.6 $ 78.2 Restructuring reimbursement - (6.5) (0.9) (8.5) Postretirement expense 0.8 0.8 1.6 1.6 Cost reduction and other expense 8.5 8.0 17.0 10.6 Non-GAAP operating profit $ 0.8 $ 55.3 $ 29.3 $ 81.9 GAAP gross margin % 17.1% 26.8% 19.7% 24.7% Non-GAAP gross margin % 18.6% 25.8% 21.0% 23.7% GAAP operating profit % (1.9)% 9.3% 1.2% 7.0% Non-GAAP operating profit % 0.2% 9.8% 3.1% 7.3%

