Scientists in the United States have fabricated a working lithium-ion battery using a phosphorous-based anode. The batteries show significantly higher capacity than today's lithium-ion tech, and could serve as a guideline for future design of high-performance anodes for Li-ion batteries.With the potential to transform electric vehicles, renewable energy, and a whole host of other industries, squeezing more power out of lithium-ion batteries is big business for researchers and commercial developers. Scientists the world over are testing thousands of different materials and approaches. Most would ...Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
