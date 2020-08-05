Coming off a strong, profitable first quarter, Enphase sees the second-quarter results of Covid-19 in compressed revenue and a swing to a loss. Gross margins remain strong. From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy, the solar micro-inverter pioneer, reported its financial results for the second quarter this week. Coming off a strong, profitable first quarter, Enphase sees the second-quarter results of Covid-19 in compressed revenue and a swing to a loss. Gross margins remain strong. The company reported revenue of $125.5 million in the second quarter, along with a GAAP gross margin of 38.5%. Last quarter, ...

