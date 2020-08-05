Becomes first insurer to receive Clear Assured Gold status from the Clear Company

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) today announced that its UK subsidiary has become the first insurer to achieve the Clear Company's Clear Assured Gold status for diversity and inclusion. The Clear Company, a leading auditor of inclusive best practices, provides organisations with a status assessment of Foundation, Bronze, Silver, Gold or Platinum based on an evaluation across four categories: finding talent, assessing talent, retaining talent and policies and procedures.

"Ensuring a diverse and inclusive environment is a business priority for us, and we are proud to have reached this milestone," said Ann O'Brien, Second Vice President and Head of Human Resources for Travelers Europe. "We're grateful for our partnership with the Clear Company as we continue to refine our practices and foster a workplace where all employees have the opportunity to develop and thrive."

Travelers was one of the first organisations to sign the Inclusive Behaviours in Insurance Pledge and has several initiatives in place that are designed to maintain a culture that embraces diverse perspectives. Efforts include:

Requiring all employees at all levels and in all functions to participate in an interactive diversity education programme.

Supporting diversity networks, which are voluntary resource groups led by employees who are dedicated to promoting a diverse and inclusive work environment.

Providing ongoing training for in-house recruiters, who are Clear Assured accredited for inclusive hiring.

Offering a toolkit to managers to support them in facilitating team discussions about diversity and inclusion.

Introducing an inclusive performance objective, which encourages all employees to support an inclusive work environment.

Travelers has operated in Europe for decades through its UK insurance company, through Lloyd's and more recently through its Ireland-based insurance subsidiary. Travelers Insurance Company Limited offers business insurance, bond and specialty insurance and risk management services. Travelers Insurance Designated Activity Company provides insurance products and risk management services in Ireland and throughout the EU. Travelers Syndicate 5000 at Lloyd's underwrites specialist and complex business classes, including marine, global property, power and utilities, accident and special risks, aviation and energy.

About Travelers

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) is a leading provider of property casualty insurance for auto, home and business. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, Travelers has approximately 30,000 employees and generated revenues of approximately $32 billion in 2019. For more information, visit www.travelers.com.

